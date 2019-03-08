'I miss him so much every day:' Widow's emotional appeal for help

The widow of a former electrician who died of an asbestos-related disease last year has issued an emotional appeal for help.

It comes after Royston Pothan, of Lowestoft, died aged 80 in March 2018.

He had suffered for months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lung which is most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos-related materials.

After his death, wife Edna instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office to investigate Mr Pothan's illness and whether it could be related to asbestos exposure which is thought to have happened during his working life.

And a call has gone out to Mr Pothan's old workmates, encouraging them to come forward and help them gain answers regarding how he came to develop the illness.

As part of the ongoing investigations, more information is being sought on whether Mr Pothan came into contact with the material during his time while he was involved in projects related to Scrivens of Luton, Hearsons of London and A C Delco between 1950 and 1960.

Rosemary Giles, an asbestos-related disease expert at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office who is representing Mrs Pothan, said: “We would be hugely grateful to anyone who may be able to shed light on the work conditions Royston may have faced during this specific time period, as such information could be key to getting Edna the answers and justice she deserves.”

The couple met while they were both working at A C Delco, which manufactured car parts, in Dunstable and they married in April 1956. However, Royston was actually employed by Scrivens of Luton at the time and that company was contracted by Hearsons of London to undertake work on the site.

Edna recalled: “Royston used to talk to me about how he worked in boiler houses doing rewiring work and how sometimes his job meant going into roof spaces too.

“He did work like that up until he started his own business in the early 1960s and was involved in more residential projects.

“I miss him so much every day and would hugely appreciate any help in getting some answers regarding the illness which ultimately took his life.”

Information should be directed to Rosemary Giles on 01223 791 810 or email rosemary.giles@irwinmitchell.com