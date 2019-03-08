Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I miss him so much every day:' Widow's emotional appeal for help

PUBLISHED: 12:17 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 03 May 2019

Royston Pothan during his work days. He is pictured on the far left. Picture: The Pothan family

Royston Pothan during his work days. He is pictured on the far left. Picture: The Pothan family

Archant

The widow of a former electrician who died of an asbestos-related disease last year has issued an emotional appeal for help.

It comes after Royston Pothan, of Lowestoft, died aged 80 in March 2018.

He had suffered for months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lung which is most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos-related materials.

After his death, wife Edna instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office to investigate Mr Pothan's illness and whether it could be related to asbestos exposure which is thought to have happened during his working life.

And a call has gone out to Mr Pothan's old workmates, encouraging them to come forward and help them gain answers regarding how he came to develop the illness.

As part of the ongoing investigations, more information is being sought on whether Mr Pothan came into contact with the material during his time while he was involved in projects related to Scrivens of Luton, Hearsons of London and A C Delco between 1950 and 1960.

Rosemary Giles, an asbestos-related disease expert at Irwin Mitchell's Cambridge office who is representing Mrs Pothan, said: “We would be hugely grateful to anyone who may be able to shed light on the work conditions Royston may have faced during this specific time period, as such information could be key to getting Edna the answers and justice she deserves.”

The couple met while they were both working at A C Delco, which manufactured car parts, in Dunstable and they married in April 1956. However, Royston was actually employed by Scrivens of Luton at the time and that company was contracted by Hearsons of London to undertake work on the site.

Edna recalled: “Royston used to talk to me about how he worked in boiler houses doing rewiring work and how sometimes his job meant going into roof spaces too.

“He did work like that up until he started his own business in the early 1960s and was involved in more residential projects.

“I miss him so much every day and would hugely appreciate any help in getting some answers regarding the illness which ultimately took his life.”

Information should be directed to Rosemary Giles on 01223 791 810 or email rosemary.giles@irwinmitchell.com

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Crash between ambulance and BMW in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Running column: It’s time for Mark Armstrong to move away from the marathon

Alison Armstrong celebrates finishing the London Marathon with husband Mark. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Be Premier League stars with us. City chief’s message to coveted youngsters

Max Aarons is already being touted with interest from the big boys in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists