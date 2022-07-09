Raynham Estate gives update on Wide Skies festival refund

Raynham Estate has issued an update on refunds for the Wide Skies Festival. Pictured: Organisers Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Raynham Estate has given ticketholders an update on this summer's cancelled festival.

Wide Skies and Butterflies was due to take place near Fakenham from August 5 to 7.

The cancellation was blamed on an "unprecedented rise" in production costs and lower-than-expected ticket sales.

The company behind the festival, SMS Event Production Ltd, has also ceased trading and taken down all social media.

Raynham Estate echoed ticketholders' frustrations as it too has "invested money on something which has not materialised".

A spokesperson for Raynham said: "Festicket protects ticketholders' money and all customers should receive a refund with no issue.

"However, there is not a one-size-fits-all and refunds will be processed depending on how people bought their tickets - via payment plan, in full or with discounts.

"Every customer has been contacted directly by SMS Productions' insolvency practitioner, Carter Clark, and will get instructions on what to do to reclaim their money.

"It’s disappointing that the festival is not going ahead after all the hard work put in but we do not have the answers to SMS Productions' insolvency."

Raynham Estate is asking that those with additional questions contact Julie.Jackson@carterclark.co.uk.