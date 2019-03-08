Drivers warned to expect delays as 48 tonne boat transported across Norfolk

The vessel, which measures 5.6m wide, 27.5m long and 4.8m high, will move from Oyster Yachts on Rectory Road in Ashmanhaugh to Southhampton on Sunday, March 17.

Norfolk police will escort the boat from Rectory Road to Red Lodge on the A11.

The vessel will be transported along the following local roads from 8am: A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11 and the A14 to the Cambridgshire border.

Police said delays can be expected along these routes.