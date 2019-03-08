Village to get new play park after funding success

Families in Wicken Green, near Sculthorpe will be glad to see a new play park after funds were given by North Norfolk District Council.

Lucy Garrett has been flying the flag for parents and children in the village as she worked with friend Sharon McKendrick to reach their funding target.

On Monday, the pair were told they had been awarded £7,338 as part of the district council's Big Society Fund.

Ms Garrett said: "To be honest, I expected it to take about two or three years for us to actually buy something.

"At first this was quite pie-in-the-sky, so we tried to keep the goal low-key and realistic. We were pretty shocked to find out we had got the money."

Ms Garrett praised local businesses, saying they contributed hundreds of pounds to the online fundraiser 'straight away'.

A bingo evening will be held on Friday July 12 at Green Park Rural Centre to raise further money for the park.