‘Wicked Sisters’ at Norfolk Snowsports Club attempts to get more women on the slopes

Ladies snowboarding taster session at Norfolk Snowsports Club. Ready for the freestyler from the top of the main slope. Photo: Norfolk Snowsports Club Norfolk Snowsports Club

A snowsports club is proving ‘this woman can’ by hosting mini-jam events every year in a bid to get more women on the slopes.

Almost 40 women descended the ski slopes at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, as part of an initiative run by Wicked Sisters.

Set up in May 2017 by Lydia Bennett and Jesse Graves, who are both volunteer snowboard instructors at the club, the aim of the Wicked Sisters project is to encourage more women to get into the sport.

Norfolk Snowsports Club is one of the largest dry slopes in the country and offers snowboarding, skiing and tubing.

Organisers Ms Bennett and Mrs Graves said: “It’s so inspiring to see our small idea grow into something big, being supported by ladies locally and from afar.

“We are super encouraged by all of the smiles and fun times from both newbies and established riders.”

The next session they are holding at the club will be an all female snowboard event on Saturday, May 25.

For more information, go to www.norfolksnowsports.com