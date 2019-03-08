Search

'It's a big year for us' The WI look forward to Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 14:14 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 27 June 2019

Norwich WI celebrate Norfolk day.

There's just one month to go until Norfolk Day 2019 and as the big day approaches those already taking part are encouraging even more people to join them get involved too.

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: ArchantNorfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

On Norfolk Day, Saturday July 27, members of the WI will be handing out more than 2,000 slices of cake as they celebrate the day and the Norfolk Federation's centenary.

Now, as Norfolk Day approaches the federation are encouraging as many people as possible to also take part in the day, either by attending one of its many events across the county or by holding their own.

Speaking at the Royal Norfolk Show, where the Norfolk Federation has had a presence since the its inception, Margaret Collingwood, chairman of the Norfolk Federation said, 2019 was a "big year" for the WI in Norfolk.

She said: "We started working on Norfolk Day as soon as it was launched, because the WI loves to be part of it.

"WI groups throughout the county have taken 100 ways with cake theme for our centenary and run with it. There will be about 2,000 pieces of cake being given away on Norfolk Day.

"We've been absolutely amazed by the great response [from across the county].

"The message we want to get across is that the WI is a fun organisation to be part of and Norfolk Day is a fun day," she said.

Ms Collingwood encouraged anyone who was unsure of what to do on Norfolk Day to attend a WI event, she said: "Go along, you will be sure of a warm welcome and someone friendly to talk to."

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27. Details of all events and those taking part will be featured in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

- To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group. Everything you need to decorate and prepare for your Norfolk Day event can be purchased from the Norfolk Day shop which can be found via www.norfolkday.co.uk

