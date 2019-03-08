Why we need gym gear in every size

Gym gear should come in all sizes, writes Nicola Warren Photo: Getty/iStockphoto Archant

Nicola Warren says fat people work out too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fat people, we're everywhere. On the sofa watching Game of Thrones, shopping at Tesco, doing a Park Run, sweating our way through a HIIT session at the gym. Yes, that's right, some fat people exercise.

This may come as a shock to journalist Tanya Gold who wrote in the Telegraph that a new, Nike mannequin displaying its clothes, which she claims is a bigger than a size 16 (funny as it looks very much my size), is "immense, gargantuan, vast. She heaves with fat.

"She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear. She cannot run. She is, more likely, pre-diabetic and on her way to a hip replacement. What terrible cynicism is this on the part of Nike?"

You may also want to watch:

Well, that mannequin looks very much like the shape I see in the mirror each morning and I must admit, no, I can't run. It's not my thing. I do HIIT sessions, made up of burpees, squats, mountain climbers, frog jumps and many other torturous exercises which leave me puffing, sweating and with a face as red a tomato twice a week. I swear my way through it, cursing my trainer under my breath, although sometimes he hears me. "If you can talk, you're not working hard enough," he tells the group.

I put my head down and push on. Afterwards, even if I don't get that rush of endorphins, and I feel like I want to lie down in a heap somewhere, I feel a sense of achievement and I feel stronger every time.

One of my main reasons for going to the gym was so that I could run around after my energetic toddler daughter and swing her into the air with ease.

She may get upset sometimes when I leave for the gym, but when she's older she'll see me heading off to my exercise class, bright leggings stepping out the door and hopefully it'll inspire her. She inspires me with the activities she does already.

I hope there will always be exercise gear big enough for everyone who wants it. Every journey starts with a first step, as the saying goes, and wearing ill-fitting gym gear is a bad way to start. You don't want to see my "heaving fat" over the top of my leggings, after all…