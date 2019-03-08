Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Why we need gym gear in every size

PUBLISHED: 11:48 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 11 June 2019

Gym gear should come in all sizes, writes Nicola Warren Photo: Getty/iStockphoto

Gym gear should come in all sizes, writes Nicola Warren Photo: Getty/iStockphoto

Archant

Nicola Warren says fat people work out too.

Fat people, we're everywhere. On the sofa watching Game of Thrones, shopping at Tesco, doing a Park Run, sweating our way through a HIIT session at the gym. Yes, that's right, some fat people exercise.

This may come as a shock to journalist Tanya Gold who wrote in the Telegraph that a new, Nike mannequin displaying its clothes, which she claims is a bigger than a size 16 (funny as it looks very much my size), is "immense, gargantuan, vast. She heaves with fat.

"She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run in her shiny Nike gear. She cannot run. She is, more likely, pre-diabetic and on her way to a hip replacement. What terrible cynicism is this on the part of Nike?"

You may also want to watch:

Well, that mannequin looks very much like the shape I see in the mirror each morning and I must admit, no, I can't run. It's not my thing. I do HIIT sessions, made up of burpees, squats, mountain climbers, frog jumps and many other torturous exercises which leave me puffing, sweating and with a face as red a tomato twice a week. I swear my way through it, cursing my trainer under my breath, although sometimes he hears me. "If you can talk, you're not working hard enough," he tells the group.

I put my head down and push on. Afterwards, even if I don't get that rush of endorphins, and I feel like I want to lie down in a heap somewhere, I feel a sense of achievement and I feel stronger every time.

One of my main reasons for going to the gym was so that I could run around after my energetic toddler daughter and swing her into the air with ease.

She may get upset sometimes when I leave for the gym, but when she's older she'll see me heading off to my exercise class, bright leggings stepping out the door and hopefully it'll inspire her. She inspires me with the activities she does already.

I hope there will always be exercise gear big enough for everyone who wants it. Every journey starts with a first step, as the saying goes, and wearing ill-fitting gym gear is a bad way to start. You don't want to see my "heaving fat" over the top of my leggings, after all…

Most Read

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

More support for stronger hate speech laws after Brexit vote, UEA study finds

Dr Alexander Brown from UEA'’s School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies. Photo: UEA

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

South Norfolk community speedwatch volunteers registered more than 500 drivers over the speed limit in May.. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists