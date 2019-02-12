Why was The Forum evacuated?

The Forum was evacuated. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

About 100 people were evacuated from The Forum in Norwich today, February, Tuesday 26.

At about 11.30am the fire alarm went off and staff helped the public leave the building.

Visitors were left confused as they left the building as to what could have happened to cause the evacuation.

A spokesman for The Forum said: “We can confirm it was a routine fire alarm practice.”

Members of the public were allowed back into the building after about 10 minutes.

Staff at the scene thanked members of the public for their patience and for evacuating quickly.