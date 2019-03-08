Sudden death in King's Lynn

The Magpas air ambulance. Pic: Rob Holding. Rob Holding

Police say a sudden death in King's Lynn is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a property in Thurling Road, Gaywood, just after 11am. A Magpas air ambulance also attended the scene.

A spokesman confirmed the incident was a sudden death and there were no suspicious cirumstances.

No more details about the deceased have so far been released.