Sudden death in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:28 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 10 May 2019

The Magpas air ambulance. Pic: Rob Holding.

Rob Holding

Police say a sudden death in King's Lynn is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a property in Thurling Road, Gaywood, just after 11am. A Magpas air ambulance also attended the scene.

A spokesman confirmed the incident was a sudden death and there were no suspicious cirumstances.

No more details about the deceased have so far been released.

