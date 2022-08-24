How to keep spiders out of your house as they invade for mating season

It is mating season for spiders and there are set to be more than ever following a long hot summer - Credit: Dr Ian Bedford

Experts have warned that spider populations are set to boom this year following a summer of hot weather.

This is bad news for arachnophobes as mating season is set to begin.

But should we be concerned about a spider invasion of our homes?

Why are spider numbers set to boom?

Norwich entomologist Dr Ian Bedford known as the bug man - Credit: Dr Ian Bedford

According to entomologist expert Dr Ian Bedford, weather conditions have been ideal for spiders to breed.

Dr Bedford said: "What we are seeing is a reflection of the weather we have experienced. Insects and arachnids are impacted by temperature variations and the speed at which they breed correlates with the fluctuation of heat as when it is cold they don't breed or develop as quickly.

"Spiders catch flying insects, particularly false widows, so with more and more about it means more food for spiders so more will have survived.

"Spiders live all year round but at this time of year and as we had into autumn, they are becoming fully grown which means they are easier to spot.

"They are also getting ready to mate at this time of year so are becoming more active so will be more noticeable outdoors and in our homes."

Will they be invading our homes?

Mating season is about to begin and more spiders will likely be spotted inside where they like to breed in dark, cooler spaces.

Pest control expert Charlie Bliss, of Norfolk Pest Solutions, said: "We have seen an influx of false widow reports although this is mostly from commercial premises like warehouses.

"There are thousands of species of spiders that come indoors where they tend to live in darker, cooler spaces.

"It has been a very busy year so far as the weather conditions have been ideal for bugs and insects to breed, particularly fleas and ants, and it is likely to be the same for spiders."

An orb web spider getting ready to catch insects outdoors - Credit: Dr Ian Bedford

Can spiders in the UK harm you?

There is only a small number of spider species that can bite humans and most will not cause any harm or reaction, according to spider expert Dr Geoff Oxford of The British Arachnological Society.

He stressed they’re not aggressive to humans, and will only attempt to bite as a last resort – and even then, most authenticated spider bites produce little or no reaction.

One species that strikes fear is false widows, which are often confused for their lookalike, the black widow.

The false widow was brought to the UK about 200 years ago and while a relative of the black widow, it is unlikely to cause any harm.

The species can bite humans but it is unlikely to be any more harmful than a wasp sting.

Conkers are thought to repel spiders but according to experts there is no evidence this is true - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

How to keep spiders out of your house

There are a number of theories for how to repel spiders, ranging from growing mint to keeping conkers on the windowsill, but many of them actually work.

Dr Oxford says the best way to remove a spider is to put a tumbler over it, slide a piece of card between the glass and surface underneath to trap the spider, then release it at a distance from your house.

But Dr Oxford warns some spiders like Daddy Long Legs only live in indoors, so taking them outside will kill them.

Sealing any cracks and openings around windows and doors will help as it will reduce the number of home-making spaces spiders can find.

“Reducing the number of cracks and crevices will limit the places in which spiders are likely to set up home – although some, like daddy long legs spiders, don’t use retreats of this kind,” he said.

Why we need spiders

They may strike fear into many but spiders are vital creatures that do a lot more good than harm.

Dr Bedford, who has over 42 years experience in the field, said: "Spiders are an important component of a balanced ecosystem.

"Without predators like spiders feeding on insects like flies and aphids, their numbers would proliferate and plants would be decimated."

Having them in your home to catch flies and wasps is probably a fair trade off then, if you can bare the sight of them.