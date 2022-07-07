Opinion

An astonishing conundrum of our time – why doctors surgeries and medical centres still close for lunch in 2022?

Clinging on to systems of forgotten times is doing nothing for surgery-patient relationships, long past breaking point.

Dismayed, frustrated, and disappointed with the on-your-marks at 8.30am appointment tombola system local surgeries believe is the best way to serve their clientele, and the impossibility of booking doctor slots online within three months, cheesed off patients have reached the point where they’re taking desperate measures.

The insistence of a vital service designed to serve everyone to shut doors and telephone lines every lunchtime and only open Monday to Friday is pushing patients to pay for private GP services.

An astonishing revelation of 2022 is how many people – neither wealthy nor profligate - are turning to private GPs for ailments and health concerns.

Spending their savings to see a doctor about a worry that is keeping them awake at night swiftly, conveniently and with gold-standard customer service and communication is money well-spent, they say.

They’re sick of begging, waiting, queuing and being treated as if they don’t count. There is no equivalent of sitting face to face with a doctor, however much GPs insist phone calls and Zoom calls are effective diagnosis situations. They are not.

Private GP appointments would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Who knew private GPs even existed.

But people are throwing convictions about “their NHS” to the wind because they are losing trust and faith in their service from what we once proudly called our “family doctors.”

It’s depressing. People are fed up having to wait to see a doctor and, even when they do get through the door, have lost trust in a accurate diagnosis, and feel dismissed and a nuisance.

With customer service way under par, and respecting A&E services to be what it says on the signs – for accidents and emergencies only, not worries, nagging complaints and middle of the night anxieties – what choice do people have?

About 1.6 million people have used a paid-for GP for the first time in the last two years with nearly four million patients seeking private appointments.

This surge is enticing GPs to think about quitting the NHS and lapping up the private work, or working part-time in each, like surgeons and consultants, impacting on the NHS even more.

The struggle to make an appointment and out of date opening hours were quoted as why private GPs were a preferred alternative.

Perhaps if those people who, in frustration at impenetrable surgeries, headed for A&E, only to have symptoms dismissed time and time again by overworked staff, had sought private help in the first place their terminal stories might have been different.

But understaffed and overcrowded A&E departments can’t be blamed for not doing the job of a family doctor.

The knock-on effect is that a shocking one in 10 trips to A&E is repeated within a week, it was revealed this week. In some health trusts, it’s as much as 36 per cent of patients returning in seven days.

Richard Paice, a 51-year-old father of four, made multiple visits to A&E in Luton and Dunstable over two months after being unable to get a GP appointment despite ringing every day, sometimes on consecutive days, after developing agonising stomach pain.

His symptoms, including losing a stone-an-a-half in weight and blood in his stools, should have raised the alarm for urgent cancer investigations. However, his wife, Sasha, said he had been “fobbed off” with paracetamol, ibuprofen, indigestion drugs and antibiotics before a scan finally revealed he had terminal bowel cancer.

Trust and faith in the health service are fading fast.

This week, IVF pioneer Lord Winston demanded an improvement in standards and training telling how his wife lay dying in his arms while he answered a battery of questions from an ambulance call handler who had not been trained to ask the right questions before an emergency team was dispatched

We watch reality fly on the wall ambulance centre programmes and the unimaginable pressure they are under. To do that without proper training impacts not just on the victims and their families but the poor individuals trying to do a job they have not been equipped by their employer to do.

It’s a shameful, yet sadly inevitable.

Chilled Croatia was a world away from greedy Britain

After precious time away off the staggeringly stunning coast of Croatia sailing between sparsely and uninhabited islands in miles of empty blue seas, apart from a few dolphin spottings and the odd shopkeeper and restaurateur on our stops, arriving back at Heathrow was a serious shock to the system.

We counted ourselves lucky to have on-time flights and leave with our luggage, but the jammed M25 was enough to bring on a panic attack.

From silence, serenity and slow, we stepped into cacophony, crowds and frayed tempers.

In our land of excess where nothing is enough, there’s much to be said for the simple life of the people we met, who had, and yearned for, little, content with a life of fishing and serving their catch to British, German and Scandinavian tourists dropping by on sailing boats, and not complicating a quiet family and community life.