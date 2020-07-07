Why you cannot spend a penny at one Norfolk toilet block

The gents' public toilets at East Runton were closed on Sunday.

Gents have been unable to spend a penny at toilets in East Runton, near Cromer, on the last two Sundays.

Users took to social media to express their frustrations and one man posted on the Enjoy Cromer Facebook page: “Please can anyone explain why the gents’ toilets in East Runton are closed. They’ve been open all week but, like last Sunday, they are again closed.

“Not fair when the ladies is open and the gents is not. Bordering on sexist, if you really want to get political. The beach at East Runton is busy. And it’s not a ladies only beach.”

The toilets are run by North Norfolk District Council whose spokesman said: “The toilets were closed because they were blocked and were awaiting certain equipment needed to unblock them.”

The spokesman said the toilets should be open this forthcoming Sunday. She added: “In theory, yes, it should be, unforeseen maintenance issues etc. notwithstanding.”