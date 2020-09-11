Why the London Marathon is coming to a Norfolk village

Kate Gooding

Two Norfolk runners are not letting the cancellation of the London Marathon stop them from running 26.1 miles for charity - and they are appealing to others to help them get through it.

David Powles

Kate Gooding and David Powles, both from Hethersett, we’re due to run this year’s event prior to it being scrapped twice due to the pandemic.

However, having completed a large proportion of their training and keen to ensure their chosen charities don’t miss out, they have decided to run the distance on Sunday, October 4 anyway.

Kate, 39, and David, 41, will complete laps of their home village of Hethersett and are hoping others fom the village might help them - either by running with them for some of the run or coming out to cheer them on.

Mr Powles, editor of this newspaper, said: “When the marathon was scrapped the first time we were in the height of lockdown and the prospect of getting to 26.1 miles was not appealing.

“Now, having been training since January, it feels like a good chance to raise a few more pounds for two really important charities.”

Mrs Gooding is fund-raising for Cancer Research UK, while Mr Powles Norfolk’s Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.

Mr Gooding said: “I’m running the virtual London Marathon for Cancer Research UK, in memory of my mum and dad who I lost to the disease.

“The race should have been on the 20th anniversary of my dad’s death, so when I was lucky enough to get a place in the race through my running club, I immediately wanted to run to raise funds for a charity that’s working hard to put an end to this awful disease.

“CRUK estimate that they will lose 300m over the next three years, due to Covid, so even though I can’t be in London, it feels just as important to run.“

Mr Powles added: “A new hospice is desperately needed in Norfolk to ensure people can receive the standard of end of life care we’d all want our loved ones or us to get we’re we unfortunate enough to be in that position.”

To donate to Kate’s charity visit;

https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kates-london-marathon-7

To donate to David’s charity visit;

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DavidPowles1&pageUrl=4