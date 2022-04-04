From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. - Credit: Gray Middleton/Nicola Gee

A Hollywood megastar has been spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of Norfolk - but why is he visiting the county?

Here is everything we know so far about John Travolta's time in Norfolk.

Siobhan met John Travolta in the Tombland area of Norwich. - Credit: Siobhan Beavan

Where has John Travolta been spotted?

Travolta, 68, was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham on April 2, meeting fans and taking pictures.

He was also seen enjoying a meal at a Wetherspoon in Dereham, the Romany Rye, on March 31.

The actor has also been spotted in the Tombland area of Norwich.

On Sunday he posted video on Instagram of him and his daughter Ella enjoying afternoon tea, saying they are in England celebrating her birthday while he is filming.

Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

The Pulp Fiction star is in the county shooting a short film called The Shepherd.

It is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that the actor said he has "always loved".

The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk when his jet has an electrical failure.

The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home.

The story, set in Christmas 1957, follows how the pilot is guided to a safe landing and his efforts to identify the pilot who saved him.

Filming is believed to be currently taking place at Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham, a former airbase.

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk. - Credit: Jamie Salter

What is John Travolta known for?

Travolta is best known for his performances as Danny Zuko in Grease (1978), Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction (1994).

The latter two gained the actor Oscar nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

His more recent projects include The People v. O.J. Simpson, Die Hart and Paradise City.

Last Monday, March 28, the actor reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson to present the Best Actor Oscar to Will Smith.

Nicola Gee met John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons. - Credit: Nicola Gee



