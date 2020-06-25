It’s back! Why it’s still important to celebrate Norfolk Day 2020

Norfolk Day merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

As Norfolk starts to return to some sense of normality, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate our wonderful county.

The launch of Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Archant The launch of Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Archant

Our third annual Norfolk Day returns next month, and this year’s event is set to be three times as fun. We’re encouraging people to find ways to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend - but to do so in a socially distant way and in-line with the latest guidelines.

Norfolk Day itself is on Monday, July 27, so we are encouraging families and communities to help turn it into a long weekend and get involved on the Saturday or Sunday beforehand as well.

With 2020 being such a tough year for so many, it now feels more important than ever celebrate how our county and its people have pulled together through the outbreak.

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly

And despite restrictions on what people can and can’t do, there are still a wide range of potential options for those looking to celebrate, such as a socially distanced street party, a small gathering in your garden or trip to the park.

You could also enjoy Norfolk food and drink through the weekend, visit a Norfolk attraction or nature spot or simply take a moment to reflect on why this is such a great place to live.

Norfolk Day, launched in 2018 by the Eastern Daily Press and BBC Radio Norfolk, was set up as a way to shout and cheer about Nelson’s County and the people who make it so brilliant.

David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. Photo: Antony Kelly David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. Photo: Antony Kelly

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “Clearly, because of the events of 2020, this year’s Norfolk Day will have a very different feel to the previous two.

“However, with restrictions being eased and some sense of normal life returning it does feel like a perfect opportunity to allow ourselves some form of celebration of our wonderful county.

“As always, Norfolk Day is what people want it to be and we always see communities and families come up with interesting and innovative ways to celebrate the occasion. I’m sure this year will be no different.”

Pamela Abbott, chief executive Norfolk wildlife trust. Picture:: Sonya Duncan Pamela Abbott, chief executive Norfolk wildlife trust. Picture:: Sonya Duncan

The response to 2019’s festivities were brilliant, with more than 100 events taking place here in the UK and across the Atlantic in Norfolk in America. The event also has the backing of many renowned Norfolk organisations and people.

Chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Pamela Abbott, said: “Norfolk Wildlife Trust is delighted to support Norfolk Day 2020.

“It’s a day to celebrate all that we love about this very special county, including the fragile yet inspiring landscape and our exceptional wildlife.

The very reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith The very reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

“This year we are particularly celebrating nature close to home, which has brought so much comfort and delight to people during these challenging times.

“We hope that as the restrictions relax and we are able to venture further afield to enjoy Norfolk’s wonderful countryside, that we don’t lose sight of our local wildlife and repay the kindness nature has shown us by doing all we can to nurture and protect it.”

David Holliday is the co-founder of the Norfolk Brewhouse, which last year took Norfolk Day international with a beer brewed alongside Smartmouth Brewery in Norfolk Virginia, called Pond Hopper.

Lady Dannatt MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk. Photo: Submitted Lady Dannatt MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk. Photo: Submitted

He said Norfolk Brewhouse, which is based in Hindringham, was looking forward to being involved once again and would be re-releasing Pond Hopper for the occasion.

Mr Holliday added: “It doesn’t matter what the scale is, just do something to celebrate the county of Norfolk.

“[Having a Norfolk Day weekend] is a really great idea, why celebrate for a just a day when you can celebrate for three?”

The Dean of Norwich, Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “I’m delighted that Norfolk Day is not only being celebrated again this year, but is being extended to three days.

“We can celebrate the wonderful community spirit that has emerged in so many places across our county – there are many touching stories of the way people have looked out for their neighbours and Norfolk Day will give opportunities to celebrate the kindness and caring which has taken place and to say thank you to all key workers for the fantastic job they have done.”

And Lady Dannatt MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk said: “We all know Norfolk to be a remarkable county in which to live, with her stunning coastlands, wide skies, soaring spires and rich seam of culture, university, research parks, theatres and so much more.

“Then scratch beneath the sometimes gruff exterior, and you will find a rich level of unparalleled kindness, tenacity and robust humour... And only here in Norfolk are you invited to ‘come you in and set you down, m’ booty, or I’ll get wrong ....’ Why would one want to go anywhere else?”

More information on Norfolk Day 2020 will be released in the coming weeks.

- Are you running a Norfolk Day event? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Win a FREE bar to help your street celebrate Norfolk Day

We’ve teamed-up with Moon Gazer from the Norfolk Brewhouse to offer you and your street the chance to get its very own Norfolk Day Bar.

There will be a selection of ales, craft beers, gin, vodka and cider on offer at the portable bar, including the trans-Atlantic collaboration beer, PondHopper, especially made for Norfolk Day in conjunction with Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk, America.

Every adult on the street will be given three free drinks vouchers which can be redeemed as part of your street party.

Has your community joined together to support each other through coronavirus? Are there key workers you would like to thank? Or do you feel your street deserves a treat?

To enter, email competition@archant.co.uk and tell us why your street party is deserving of the bar.

Winners will be announced on July 18.

Shop launches items for Norfolk Day 2020

Bringing cheer to our streets is more important than ever before, and Norfolk Day is the perfect reason to celebrate.

This year we are encouraging people to celebrate in a safe way, while adhering to the latest guidelines. So it could be through a street party, small gathering in your front and back garden or at the pub, if allowed.

Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county include bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners and more. It has everything you need to not only accessories your event but also tell everyone else about it.

Backed by the EDP and BBC Radio Norfolk, the initiative is not a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but instead a means to shout and cheer about what a fantastic place we live in.

Last year, people threw garden parties, held picnics, ran 10k races and organisations got involved too by hosting exhibitions.

For more ideas of how to celebrate, visit edp24.co.uk and search for Norfolk Day 2020. The Norfolk Store can be found at www.norfolkstore.co.uk.