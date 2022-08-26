Why you may not be getting any post today in Norfolk

Homes in Norfolk could be without post this morning due to strike action - Credit: PA

Norfolk homes might not receive any post today as 115,000 postal workers strike in a dispute over pay.

Following the strike action, Royal Mail has announced letters will not be delivered and parcels may be delayed on strike days.

It comes as the union which represents postal workers, the Communication Workers Union, is demanding a pay rise in line with the current rate of inflation.

Today is the first of four days of action, with further strikes planned for August 31, September 8 and September 9.

On strike days, Royal Mail says it will prioritise the delivery of Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels along with the delivery of medical prescriptions.

Royal Mail is urging people to send items as early as possible to avoid disappointment, with items sent on strike days likely to be delayed.



