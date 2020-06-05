‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A “terrible misunderstanding” led to a mural in a Norwich underpass showing solidarity to Black Lives Matter protesters being painted over by council contractors, it can be revealed.

Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple Graffiti in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Norwich. Picture: Knapple

Earlier this week, artist Knapple painted a large mural in an underpass beneath Pottergate bearing messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, yesterday, Thursday, June 4, the mural was painted over, prompting fury from supporters.

Now, it can be revealed how the mural came to be removed - following a mix-up with the city council’s contractors and an automated system.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “Yesterday, a complaint was made about offensive graffiti in the city. It was made online and went straight through an automated system to our contractor who, unfortunately, took action to paint over the mural.

“This has been a terrible misunderstanding and we will urgently work with our contractor to correct it.”

The spokesman added: “We do not consider this in any way to be offensive graffiti, we consider it an important work of art.

“The city council lit up City Hall in purple on Thursday in solidarity with the Minneapolis community and in remembrance of George Floyd.

“We denounce racism in the strongest terms and stand in solidarity with members of the BAME community in Norwich, across the country and globally.

“We would like to commission the artist to reinstate the artwork.”



