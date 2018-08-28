Search

Advanced search

This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 28 November 2018

The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

Archant

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

Traffic has been building up at the Norwich Road junction close to Lidl and the parish church since resurfacing work was carried out, with motorists reporting long, frustrating waits, even in the dead of night with nothing else coming.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed there had been damage to underground loops during the resurfacing.

She said: “The phase of the lights is the same but what happened was that the resurfacing works have damaged some of the underground loops to the mechanism affecting the timings which were running at their maximum.”

She said the lights were scheduled to be fixed earlier this month but were put off due to bad weather.

The next available slot was December 19/20.

In the meantime some corrections will be made to the maximum times.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Five-year gamble pays off for JD Cooling – Norfolk’s Business of the Year

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Lush opens in Chapelfield

The staff at the new Lush store. Photo: Norwich Lush
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast