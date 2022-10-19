Why are the Christmas lights already up in this Norfolk town?
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
With Halloween fast approaching, pumpkins and ghosts are currently adorning shop fronts across Norfolk.
But one town in the county has skipped witches for snowmen and already has its Christmas lights up for the festive season.
Attleborough's Christmas lights were put up earlier this week, with more to come, due to difficulties in recent years to get them ready in time.
Elliot Ellis, who leads Attleborough Christmas Lights Committee, said: "Over the last few years we have had problems due to Covid causing illness among the light engineers, which meant it got pretty tight to get ready in time.
"This year, we have started a week early to avoid that issue."
Mr Ellis took over organising the event from his father Jeff Ellis, who ran it for almost 40 years until his death seven years ago.
Through making use of social media, the event has grown to become "bigger, brighter and better" every year and people travel from all over Norfolk to witness the lights being switched on.
This year it will take place on Sunday, November 27, and the town will be bustling with lots to see and do, including the annual Christmas carnival.
"We are hoping to have a good turnout this year," Mr Ellis said. "We are yet to decide who will be turning the lights on but Santa Claus has never done it before so that is an option we are considering."
With the cost of living crisis continuing to impact people's finances, funding the annual event, which costs around £8,000 to complete, has become a concern.
Mr Ellis added: "The Christmas lights wouldn't happen if it wasn't for Attleborough Town Council and its donation.
"We also have some great sponsors but it has become more challenging as a lot of businesses have had a tough time, first with Covid and now everyone is cutting costs again due to the cost of living.
"We hope we can brighten everyone's morale and of course the children always love it and we hope to bring the community together for the occasion."