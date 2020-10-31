Final chance to enjoy village’s special Halloween whodunnit trail

A Norfolk village is pulling together to keep Halloween alive this year with a special whodunnit trail.

Businesses have come together to provide a trail of clues to uncover the identity of an assailant whose aim is to ruin Halloween in Hethersett.

The trail has been put together by Rowan House Health and Wellbeing centre in Queen’s Road.

Operations manager Maxine Rushton explained the thinking behind the idea and said: “At the centre we are keen to promote the health and wellbeing of the local community as well as the clients that visit the centre. Our café is designed around this theme and we were keen to do something over the half term week to promote the wellbeing of youngsters in the village especially as trick or treating is mostly a no-no this year.”

Clue sheets for the Whodunnit trail, which weaves around the village like a giant spider’s web, are available at a cost of £5 from Café Kin at Rowan House, with all the proceeds going to the Hethersett-based Finnbar’s Force charity which supports families with children with brain tumours.

“We had talked earlier in the year about doing a fundraising event for Finnbar’s Force but that had been put on hold, so we decided to combine the two ideas,” Ms Rushton said. “The children can complete it all in one go or over several days and it can be done day or night, although at night they will probably need a torch. Most of the posters are on the inside of windows.”

The whodunit trail is suitable for all the family but primarily aimed at children aged between six and 12.

Those completing the trail will receive a treat from the café. A total of 16 local businesses are taking part in the trail which continues until Saturday (October, 31).

The business community is not alone in providing half-term fun in Hethersett.

A special village pumpkin trail has also been organised via Facebook with youngsters being challenged to find pumpkins and pumpkin-related artwork put up by local residents.