Who are Norfolk and Waveney's Tory MPs backing to be next leader?

Following Boris Johnson announcing his resignation, the race to become next Conservative party leader - and prime minister - is hotting up.

Several MPs have already announced their intentions to enter the leadership contest, with so far nine declarations made.

These have come from:

Kemi Badenoch

Suella Braverman

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Penny Mordaunt

Grant Shapps

Rishi Sunak

Tom Tugendhat

Nadhim Zahawi

In Norfolk and Waveney, all eyes are now on who our MPs will be backing in the contest - and whether South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss will throw her hat into the ring.

So far, just a handful of Norfolk's MPs have made public statements regarding their preferred leader.

Chloe Smith: backing Liz Truss

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss - Credit: Archant

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, was quick off the mark to reveal her chosen candidate - taking to Twitter on Friday to back fellow Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

The foreign secretary is yet to officially announce her candidacy, but is among the bookies' favourites and is widely expected to do so in the coming days.

Ms Smith wrote: "I've known @trussliz for a long time, as a Government colleague and a fellow Norfolk MP. She has a clear record of delivery and will apply deep expertise to serving the community. She can unite our party and win the next election. She is the right person to take our country forward."

Brandon Lewis: backing Nadhim Zahawi

New education secretary Nadhim Zahawi. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, has Tweeted his support for new chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi.

He wrote: "I have known @Nadhimzahawi for nearly two decades. He is the most passionate advocate for opportunity for all, no matter who you are or where you come from. He delivers and gets things done. He would be an excellent leader of our party and of our great country."

George Freeman: backing Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt, minister of state for the department for international trade - Credit: PA

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, was the third to reveal his chosen candidate, backing trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

Sharing a campaign video, he wrote: "Our leadership has to change.

"Our country needs a leader committed to become 'a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.

"This video captures exactly why I'm backing @PennyMordaunt."

Therese Coffey: backing Liz Truss





Work and pensions secretary and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said she would back Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the next Tory leader.

In a tweet, she said: "We need a leader who can unite the Red and Blue Wall, has a clear vision for the country and economy, and has the skills and experience to get the tough decisions right.

"Liz's delivery record in government is second to none. She has helped lead the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, brokered dozens of post-Brexit trade deals that people thought would be impossible to do.

"Liz is our best chance of winning the next election."

The region's other Conservative MPs - Jerome Mayhew, Duncan Baker, Richard Bacon, James Wild and Peter Aldous - are yet to reveal who they will be backing in the race.

Ms Truss, one imagines, will be backing Ms Truss.








