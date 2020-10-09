Rashford and Wicks pick up gongs as coronavirus heroes dominate Queen’s Birthday Honours

Marcus Rashford has been made an MBE for services to to vulnerable children in the UK during the Covid-19 outbreak in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Hundreds of key workers who were on the coronavirus frontline and celebrities such as Joe Wicks and Marcus Rashford have been named on the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Joe Wicks has been made an MBE for services to health and fitness in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Joe Wicks has been made an MBE for services to health and fitness in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The annual list, which was postponed from June to include people who were vital in the pandemic, recognises impressive work by both big names and ordinary people during the pandemic.

Among them is footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been made an MBE after his heroic efforts in ensuring children in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

His campaign forced the Government to make a U-turn over its free school meals provision and now he is being honoured for services to vulnerable children in the UK during Covid-19.

He said: “As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22.

Mary Berry has been awarded a Damehood for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Mary Berry has been awarded a Damehood for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.”

Body coach Mr Wicks is also being made an MBE for helping children keep active and mentally fit during lockdown with his online PE lessons.

Mr Wicks said: “My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you’d have thought ‘He’s not going to go anywhere, he’s not going to do anything great’.”

Earlier this week, news leaked of damehoods for former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry and veteran actress Maureen Lipman, best known for her roles in BT adverts in the 1980s and currently in Coronation Street.

In total, 1,495 honours make up this year’s list, with health and social care workers making up 14pc while 13pc of recipients are from a minority ethnic background, making it the most diverse list after 12pc in the New Year Honours last year.

The list also includes 740 women, which represents 49pc of the total, lower than the 50.7pc seen in the New Years Honours list last year, while 6pc of people being honoured considered themselves to have a disability.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “This year’s honours recipients are a testament to the sort of country we are - caring, compassionate and resolute in the face of a global pandemic. The hard work and dedication of these local, often unsung heroes has helped carry us through.”