Who is Norfolk's greatest ever sports star?

With his Ironman heroics, Joe Skipper has staked his claim to be considered one of Norfolk's greatest ever sports star.

But which other sporting heroes could stake a similar claim?

From world champions to record-breakers, these are some of Norfolk's finest ever sports stars.

Ben Youngs - rugby union

Former Gresham's School pupil Ben Youngs is England's most-capped rugby union player, having represented his country 117 times.

The scrum-half, who was born in Aylsham, has scored 20 tries for his country and is a five-time Premiership Rugby winner.

Alfie Hewett - tennis

There is very little in the world of tennis that Cantley's Alfie Hewett has not won.

At just 24, he has claimed grand slam wins in both singles and doubles competitions. He is a three-time US Open and French Open singles champion and has 15 glam slam doubles titles, including Wimbledon in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Chris Sutton - football

While not Norfolk-born, former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton grew up in Norfolk and is a former pupil of Hellesdon High School.

He became Britain's most expensive player when City sold him to Blackburn in 1994 and won the Premier League in his first season with Rovers. He is also a Premier League golden boot winner and has four Scottish Premier League title wins to his name.

Lauren Hemp - football

Already a European champion, North Walsham's Lauren Hemp could well challenge Chris Sutton as Norfolk's most high profile footballer if her young career continues to blossom.

The Manchester City winger was recently given the freedom of North Walsham for her role in England's Euro 2022 winning team.

Jem Mace - boxing

Born in Beeston in 1831, Jem Mace is still considered an all-time boxing great.

Nicknamed 'The Gypsy', he became world heavyweight champion in 1870. He also won national titles in three different weight divisions.

Emma Pooley - cycling

Cyclist Emma Pooley had a career laden with medals and titles.

She grew up in Norwich and is a 10-time Olympic, World and Commonwealth medalist, a four-time duathlon world champion and a world time trial champion in her sport.

Cassie Jackman - squash

North Walsham-born Cassie Jackman is a former world champion in her sport - squash.

She was the winner of the World Open in 1999 and was Britain's leading squash player throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Mick Gault - shooting

No Commonwealth competitor is more decorated than sports shooter Mick Gault.

The marksman, who was based for years at RAF Marham, competed at six games, winning 18 medals. However, he never competed at the Olympics.

Herbie Hide - boxing

Nigerian-born boxer Herbie Hide moved to Norfolk at a young age, where he learned his trade.

In a 53-fight career, he won both the WBO and WBC world heavyweight titles.

Chrissie Wellington - triathlete

Just like Joe Skipper, Chrissie Wellington has made big waves in the world of triathlons.

Chrissie Wellington, who lived in Feltwell, is a four-time world champion in the gruelling sport.



