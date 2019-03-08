Heritage railway staff and high school pupils to bring post war vehicle back to life

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is one of the two groups of pupils helping with the project. Picture: TAVERHAM HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Built to tackle the harshest of terrains, its origins date back to post Second World War Germany.

And now a group of enthusiast school children are getting behind a unique venture to restore life to a vintage Mercedes Benz Unimog.

These multi-purpose all-wheel drive vehicles were first designed by Albert Friedrich and Heinrich Rößler shortly after 1945. This particular model, a 406, would have been built sometime between 1963 to 1989.

Originally created to be used in agriculture, its powerful and versatile construction has seen the Unimog used in a variety of roles including military vehicles, firefighter support, snowploughs, and even in rally competitions.

But for this particular Unimog, it will be spending the next twelve months being restored at a mid-Norfolk heritage railway by eight pupils from Taverham High School, near Norwich.

Richard Bailey from Whitwell and Reepham Station, based outside the town of Reepham, said “It’s a great experience for the students, they have already learnt so much about how things work and we have already received support from the Head of Trucks at Daimler’s head office in Germany.

“He is following the project with interest.

“Taverham High School also need to be commended for this great approach on how to get students hands on experience.”

Work is already well underway and together, with a team from the station, the group will be restoring the Unimog over the next year.

Every Wednesday morning, the pupils, who are aged 13 and 14, will learn about the mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems. Their tasks will be to rewire, clean and paint in new livery, grease and lubricate all points, fix rust points or replace metal areas, learn how the Unimog can be driven, understand the operation of the crane, as well as other tasks.

The heritage railway station closed in 1959 and is a notable stop on Marriott’s Way footpath, which stretches from Norwich to Aylsham in north Norfok. It is currently being restored as a railway museum, including the relaying of track, and officially reopened on February 28, 2009 - nearly 50 years after it was closed to passengers.

Unimog produced by Daimler, formerly Daimler-Benz, and sold under the brand name Mercedes-Benz.