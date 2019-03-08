Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Heritage railway staff and high school pupils to bring post war vehicle back to life

PUBLISHED: 13:18 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 26 March 2019

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is one of the two groups of pupils helping with the project. Picture: TAVERHAM HIGH SCHOOL

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is one of the two groups of pupils helping with the project. Picture: TAVERHAM HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

Built to tackle the harshest of terrains, its origins date back to post Second World War Germany.

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog before (left) and after (right) in March 2019. Picture: WHITWELL STATIONPupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog before (left) and after (right) in March 2019. Picture: WHITWELL STATION

And now a group of enthusiast school children are getting behind a unique venture to restore life to a vintage Mercedes Benz Unimog.

These multi-purpose all-wheel drive vehicles were first designed by Albert Friedrich and Heinrich Rößler shortly after 1945. This particular model, a 406, would have been built sometime between 1963 to 1989.

Originally created to be used in agriculture, its powerful and versatile construction has seen the Unimog used in a variety of roles including military vehicles, firefighter support, snowploughs, and even in rally competitions.

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is one of the two groups of pupils helping with the project. Picture: TAVERHAM HIGH SCHOOLPupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is one of the two groups of pupils helping with the project. Picture: TAVERHAM HIGH SCHOOL

But for this particular Unimog, it will be spending the next twelve months being restored at a mid-Norfolk heritage railway by eight pupils from Taverham High School, near Norwich.

Richard Bailey from Whitwell and Reepham Station, based outside the town of Reepham, said “It’s a great experience for the students, they have already learnt so much about how things work and we have already received support from the Head of Trucks at Daimler’s head office in Germany.

“He is following the project with interest.

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog before work began earlier this year. Picture: WHITWELL STATIONPupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog before work began earlier this year. Picture: WHITWELL STATION

“Taverham High School also need to be commended for this great approach on how to get students hands on experience.”

Work is already well underway and together, with a team from the station, the group will be restoring the Unimog over the next year.

Every Wednesday morning, the pupils, who are aged 13 and 14, will learn about the mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems. Their tasks will be to rewire, clean and paint in new livery, grease and lubricate all points, fix rust points or replace metal areas, learn how the Unimog can be driven, understand the operation of the crane, as well as other tasks.

Pupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog in March this year (2019). Picture: WHITWELL STATIONPupils from Taverham High School have joined forces with Whitwell and Reepham Station to restore a Unimog. Pictured is the Unimog in March this year (2019). Picture: WHITWELL STATION

The heritage railway station closed in 1959 and is a notable stop on Marriott’s Way footpath, which stretches from Norwich to Aylsham in north Norfok. It is currently being restored as a railway museum, including the relaying of track, and officially reopened on February 28, 2009 - nearly 50 years after it was closed to passengers.

Unimog produced by Daimler, formerly Daimler-Benz, and sold under the brand name Mercedes-Benz.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Former Aviva boss receives £4m payout - despite quitting last year

Aviva will payout a former boss more than £4m. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists