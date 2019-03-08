Tour de Broads races into Whitlingham for eighth year

A popular cycling event set to return to the region for its eighth year this summer has been extended to two days.

Cyclists of all abilities are being encouraged to take part in the Tour de Broads event, which will come to Whitlingham Country Park on August 17 and 18.

Events planned on Saturday, August 17 will focus on the bikes, including Richardson's Retro Rides, which will see riders encouraged to don classic cycling kits as they hop on historic bikes such as ex-Tour de France cycles, the Raleigh Chopper and the Penny Farthing.

There will also be the inaugural Fatbirds Titanium Ti Ride, which will see hand-crafted titanium cycles from bespoke manufacturers form what is hoped to be the biggest peloton of titanium bikes assembled anywhere in the world.

On the Sunday, cyclists of all abilities will be encouraged to take part in the event, with family, 25, 50, 75 and 100-mile bike challenges taking place.

