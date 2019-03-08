Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Tour de Broads races into Whitlingham for eighth year

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 21 June 2019

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A popular cycling event set to return to the region for its eighth year this summer has been extended to two days.

Cyclists of all abilities are being encouraged to take part in the Tour de Broads event, which will come to Whitlingham Country Park on August 17 and 18.

Events planned on Saturday, August 17 will focus on the bikes, including Richardson's Retro Rides, which will see riders encouraged to don classic cycling kits as they hop on historic bikes such as ex-Tour de France cycles, the Raleigh Chopper and the Penny Farthing.

There will also be the inaugural Fatbirds Titanium Ti Ride, which will see hand-crafted titanium cycles from bespoke manufacturers form what is hoped to be the biggest peloton of titanium bikes assembled anywhere in the world.

On the Sunday, cyclists of all abilities will be encouraged to take part in the event, with family, 25, 50, 75 and 100-mile bike challenges taking place.

Go to www.tourdebroads.com

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists