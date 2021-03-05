Published: 5:54 AM March 5, 2021

Daniel Richmond, head teacher of White Woman Lane School, standing next to the Bus Library at the school - Credit: Submitted

A school on the outskirts of Norwich has received a bundle of new books for World Book Day to encourage pupils to read more when they return.

White Woman Lane School in Catton was sent the books for its Book Bus library thanks to the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

The book bundle includes The Extraordinary Life of Amelia Earhart by Sheila Kanani and The Racehorse Who Learned to Dance by BBC television presenter Clare Balding.

These will be stored in the converted double decker bus library at the school, ahead of the pupils returning next week.

Michelle Mendham, community champion for the Catton Morrisons store, delivered the books.

She said: "I’m so proud to be helping kids in my community through this donation of books. We are living through challenging times and I hope these stories will give children at White Woman Lane School some fun and enjoyment.”

The Morrisons Foundation donation comes after a recent study conducted by the National Literacy Trust showed that reading has provided a vital refuge for children during the ongoing lockdowns with 59 pc saying it made them feel better.

You may also want to watch:

The initiative aims to encourage children from local communities to discover a love of reading this World Book Day.

A spokesperson for White Woman Lane School said: "Being able to access and enjoy a range of high-quality books and stories is one of the most crucial aspects for a child's learning, development and well-being.

"We try to use World Book Day to expose the children to a range of stories to enthuse them. Therefore, receiving these books is very welcome especially in light of the full return of children to school next week."

Jonathan Douglas chief executive of the National Literacy Trust said: “Books have the power to change children’s life stories and the books provided through this fantastic initiative will also provide inspiration and comfort during this continued time of uncertainty.”