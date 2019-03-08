Video

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant Archant

White lines have started appearing around Norwich city centre over the past few days, but what are they for?

The white tape, which can be seen along Gentleman's Walk and Davey Place, is part of a unique tour that begins in Norwich tomorrow (Thursday, May 16).

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way.

Those taking part will be asked to wear a smart device and headphones for the duration of the walk, which will be accompanied by a sound track appropriate to each stage of the tour.

Mr Bellinkx, who is from the Netherlands, says it takes five to 10 minutes to get used to walking backwards.

The tour, entitled 'Reverse', is part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

There will be assistants along the route to keep people safely on track.

Tickets for Reverse cost £5. Visit www.nnfestival.org.uk for more information.