Search

Advanced search

How Instagram helped teen poet bag international book deal

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 02 October 2019

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A teen poet whose first book is about to hit shop shelves said social media was to thank for her sudden success.

White Moth by teen poet Maya Elphin will be released on November 13, 2019. Photo: @m.g.petriWhite Moth by teen poet Maya Elphin will be released on November 13, 2019. Photo: @m.g.petri

Maya Elphic, 17, from Hingham, started writing poetry aged 12 as a way to confront her debilitating anxiety.

Diagnosed with chronic pain syndrome, Maya was confined to a wheelchair throughout her early teens and home schooled as a result of the condition, which she said made her feel isolated.

Her raw, concise style caught the attention of her English teacher mother, who suggested the youngster share her work online.

Two years later, Maya's instagram account has got thousands of followers, and piqued the interest of American publisher A.B.Baird, which specialises in poetry.

A poem by teen writer Maya Elphic, shared on her Instagram account. Photo: @m.g.petriA poem by teen writer Maya Elphic, shared on her Instagram account. Photo: @m.g.petri

You may also want to watch:

On November 13, the young poet's debut solo anthology will be published, a feat which the City College student said seemed impossible 12 months ago.

She said: "When they first offered me the book deal I said no because I was worried it would be too much on top of my A levels and creative writing diploma. My mum was the one that encouraged me to do it, because I might not get another opportunity. I don't have illusions about it being a best seller but if a few people liked it that would be amazing."

The number of young people interested in poetry has boomed in recent years, thanks in no small part to "Insta-poets" sharing their short, often intricately illustrated work on the popular social platform.

For Maya, the trend has introduced her to other from across the globe, and she said the feedback and encouragement provided by the online community had been integral to her success.

She said: "Social media can be used to spread hate but there is a completely different side which has enabled people, especially the younger generation and women, to campaign and spread important messages. Poetry allows us to address issues such as mental health in a digestible way because you can fit so much into so little. It allows us to be raw and honest about our experiences without getting too personal."

Maya's book White Moth will be available on Kindle and paperback on Amazon and can be ordered from most high street bookshops.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

A paranormal investigation is coming to Norwich’s hidden street

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

How Instagram helped teen poet bag international book deal

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists