Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit
PUBLISHED: 18:05 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 13 July 2020
A Norfolk pub is planning to hire more staff than usual as the country comes out of lockdown.
The White Horse in Brancaster has a new marquee, set up for dining a stone’s throw from marshland looking out towards Scolt Head Island.
The marquee is designed to be a pop-up restaurant and bar with 14 tables inside and nine outside.
Rob Williamson, general manager, said: “The idea was to put in a marquee by the marsh-side where people could see fishermen harvesting the oysters and smell the salmon being smoked in the smokehouse - a unique experience.
“During lockdown we were in a position where we had staff on furlough and had to contemplate redundancies. But now, because we’ve got the extra capacity and we’ve decided to do food we’re in need of more staff, which is not a bad conundrum to have.”
Mr Williamson said the Brancaster area was set for a strong second half to 2020.
He said: “I’ve spoken to some people [in tourism] who think they are going to take even more money now than what they lost out on. People aren’t confident in going abroad, even through some travel restrictions have been lifted.”
