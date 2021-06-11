News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub hands out free ice creams during road collision traffic jam

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:50 PM June 11, 2021   
Amy Pye

Bar supervisor Amy Pye had the idea of giving out the free ice creams - Credit: Submitted

A Norfolk pub handed out almost 100 free ice creams to drivers stuck in a town centre traffic jam, following a three-car road collision. 

The crash happened on London Street in Swaffham at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, with police, fire engines and ambulances on the scene. 

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance and a rapid response car to the scene. One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.”

A police spokesperson said the collision “caused some traffic delays in the area as both lanes had to be closed for recovery of the vehicles. The road had reopened by 7.30pm.”

Karra Archer and Amy Pye

Karra Archer (left) and Amy Pye (right) - Credit: Noah Vickers

With traffic piling up, and temperatures high, Amy Pye, bar supervisor at the White Hart pub, decided to get ice creams out of the freezer, and began distributing them with bar assistant Karra Archer. 

Manager Kurt Oliver arrived back at the pub during their good deed: “I found my staff weren’t there and my bar supervisor had decided to give ice creams out to people in the queue, for free, which is no good for my profits, but absolutely a great little move by her I think.”

