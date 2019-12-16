Search

Advanced search

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

16 December, 2019 - 06:12
The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Who isn't coming to Norfolk to spend Christmas with the Queen looks set to be bigger news than who is for the first time in a few years.

Family members traditionally walk to church from Sandringham House Picture: Paul John BayfieldFamily members traditionally walk to church from Sandringham House Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Prince Harry and Meghan Marcle were the first to break ranks, saying they planned to spend time with Meghan's Mum, instead of joining the rest of the Firm at Sandringham.

Any controversy over their decision was soon overshadowed by the A-word, as in would Prince Andrew shrug off the swirl of allegations which have engulfed him and walk to church with the rest of the family on Christmas morning.

Oh yes he will, chorused just about every media outlet you can think of 10 days ago, followed by an equally unanimous oh no he won't reverse ferret two days later.

The Palace said it couldn't comment on who might or might not be joining Her Majesty and the rest of her clan for their festive gathering.

Could anyone who has the Queen's ear on such matters really argue that Andrew's presence would not overshadow the entire day including her Christmas Speech?

What if protestors join the throng outside church in front of the church as the world's media gather to cover Christmas Day, when lack of much else happening usually guarantees the Royals blanket coverage.

Surely if he does attend, he'll remain in the house, away from the microphones and cameras.

If daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend, as they usually do, it might be seen in some quarters as a gesture of solidarity for their father.

While the 93-year-old Queen is a racing cert to attend, the Duke of Edinburgh, now 98, is seldom seen since he has gone into retirement at a cottage on the estate. Said to be becoming a little frail, he may well decide not to brave the cold for the walk to church.

Other givens include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Will Prince George, now six, be joining them?

The Laurences and Wessexes will also be attending the service, along with their extended families.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

‘One girl scrubbed the loos’: Regulars muck in to reopen pub

Staff and volunteers are helping to refurbish The Norkie in Bowthorpe ahead of its reopening. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Fury over ‘horrific’ scenes of dead and malnourished sheep

A dead sheep on land at Hapton where welfare concerns were raised by local residents and farmers. Picture: Carrie Burridge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

‘One girl scrubbed the loos’: Regulars muck in to reopen pub

Staff and volunteers are helping to refurbish The Norkie in Bowthorpe ahead of its reopening. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Fury over ‘horrific’ scenes of dead and malnourished sheep

A dead sheep on land at Hapton where welfare concerns were raised by local residents and farmers. Picture: Carrie Burridge

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things you might have missed from City’s encouraging draw at Leicester

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi holds off Todd Cantwell during Norwich City's 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Canaries could face FA charges over Foxes’ flashpoint

Daniel Farke admitted he was as upset as his Norwich City players after a first half melee in the 1-1 draw at Leicester City sparked by striker Kelechi Iheanacho's decision not to return the ball to the visitors Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City deserve to have more points on the board – Zimmermann

Christoph Zimmermann goes up for a header during Norwich City's battling draw at Leicester Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver arrested after crash leaves homes without power

The car crashed near Mildenhall Academy in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists