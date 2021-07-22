Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A consumer review company has warned people to avoid a specific Nivea sun cream for their children.
Consumer review company Which? has advised people to avoid purchasing Nivea Kids Protect and Care SPF50+ spray after it failed its independent SPF test. Nivea has disputed the results.
The report states that the children's sun cream was tested twice by the consumer review company.
Both tests indicated the sun cream "didn't come close to providing SPF50+ protection", with results from the second test "even lower" than the first.
A spokesperson from Which? said: "We don’t think this product provides the protection you would expect, so we’ve labelled it a 'don’t buy'."
The maker of Nivea, Beiersdorf, said in response: "Nivea Sun prides itself on its decades of experience in sun care, and when this product was independently tested in 2019 it achieved an SPF of 62.
"When we re-checked this batch, the result was a UVA protection factor of 25.8.
"We disagree with the Which? findings."