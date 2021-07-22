News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:36 PM July 22, 2021   
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

If you do get sunburn, apply a moisturiser containing aloe vera or soy to soothe it - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A consumer review company has warned people to avoid a specific Nivea sun cream for their children.

Consumer review company Which? has advised people to avoid purchasing Nivea Kids Protect and Care SPF50+ spray after it failed its independent SPF test. Nivea has disputed the results.

Infographic of Nivea Kids Sun Cream

Nivea Kids Protect and Care SPF50+ failed Which's SPF tests. - Credit: Which?

The report states that the children's sun cream was tested twice by the consumer review company.

Both tests indicated the sun cream "didn't come close to providing SPF50+ protection", with results from the second test "even lower" than the first.

A spokesperson from Which? said: "We don’t think this product provides the protection you would expect, so we’ve labelled it a 'don’t buy'."

You may also want to watch:

The maker of Nivea, Beiersdorf, said in response: "Nivea Sun prides itself on its decades of experience in sun care, and when this product was independently tested in 2019 it achieved an SPF of 62.

"When we re-checked this batch, the result was a UVA protection factor of 25.8.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  2. 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  3. 3 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  1. 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 5 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  3. 6 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  4. 7 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  5. 8 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  6. 9 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  7. 10 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk

"We disagree with the Which? findings."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus