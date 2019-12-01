Revealed - the Norwich City player who dressed up as a Minion

The Norwich City players enjoying their Christmas party at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter @TimKrul on Twitter

It's been the question on the lips of many a Norwich City fan this week, ever since goalkeeper Tim Krul posted a fancy dressed squad photo on social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mystery of which Norwich City player donned a Minion costume at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park after the club's 2-0 triumph over Everton last weekend has been the subject of speculation all over fan forums.

You may also want to watch:

However, the mystery has now been solved, with the official matchday programme for today's Premier League clash with Arsenal outing the man in question.

In an interview featured in the programme, returning centre back and captain Christoph Zimmermann has revealed that he was the man behind the colourful cartoon character, as City players enjoyed a well-deserved team bonding session at the festive attraction.

The towering German made his first appearance for the club since August last week, returning from injury to captain the side to its first away victory of the season.

City host Arsenal at Carrow Road at 2pm this afternoon. You will be able to follow all the action on this website or by following Norwich City reporters Dave Freezer (@davefreezer) Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) and Conor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) on Twitter.