Search

Advanced search

Revealed - the Norwich City player who dressed up as a Minion

PUBLISHED: 08:54 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 01 December 2019

The Norwich City players enjoying their Christmas party at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

The Norwich City players enjoying their Christmas party at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

@TimKrul on Twitter

It's been the question on the lips of many a Norwich City fan this week, ever since goalkeeper Tim Krul posted a fancy dressed squad photo on social media.

The mystery of which Norwich City player donned a Minion costume at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park after the club's 2-0 triumph over Everton last weekend has been the subject of speculation all over fan forums.

You may also want to watch:

However, the mystery has now been solved, with the official matchday programme for today's Premier League clash with Arsenal outing the man in question.

In an interview featured in the programme, returning centre back and captain Christoph Zimmermann has revealed that he was the man behind the colourful cartoon character, as City players enjoyed a well-deserved team bonding session at the festive attraction.

The towering German made his first appearance for the club since August last week, returning from injury to captain the side to its first away victory of the season.

City host Arsenal at Carrow Road at 2pm this afternoon. You will be able to follow all the action on this website or by following Norwich City reporters Dave Freezer (@davefreezer) Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) and Conor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) on Twitter.

Most Read

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Mum asks people to send cards to her very poorly little boy who loves opening post

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

Dramatic pictures of the fire at Aylsham's Bonds chip shop. Pictures: Eclipse Hair Studio

Calls for new exit road from expanding Norwich estate

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Don’t dry your socks in the oven - Firefighter’s warning after callout

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

What does Farke fear most from Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal?

Kenny McLean turned in an eye-catching display in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League win at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists