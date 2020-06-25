Search

Two park and ride sites to reopen next week

PUBLISHED: 08:36 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 25 June 2020

One of the new buses at the Thickthorn Park & Ride. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the new buses at the Thickthorn Park & Ride. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Shoppers and commuters will be able to use some park and ride services again from next week.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Thickthorn and Norwich Airport sites will be first to reopen on Monday, June 29, with Harford and Sprowston park and ride expected to open later in the summer, according to Konectbus.

Service will run every 15 minutes from 6.35am during peak commuting times and up to every 30 minutes at off-peak times (10am to 2pm) on Mondays to Fridays. On Saturdays buses will run up to every 15 minutes from Thickthorn Park and Ride and up to every 30 minutes from Airport Park and Ride.

Toilet facilities at both sites will remain closed.

Postwick Park and Ride will continue to be used as one of the government’s pilot regional sites carrying out tests for coronavirus and no buses will run from there into the city.

Jeremy Cooper, Konectbus managing director, said an “enhanced” cleaning programme took place across its buses and that the company will be introducing a ‘when to travel tool’ on its website to allow passengers to plan their journey.

Mr Cooper added: “We are delighted to restart buses from some of Norwich’s Park and Ride sites. This will give people who need to travel into the city an alternative way to travel as pressure on road space and city centre parking increases. We don’t want to emerge from lockdown into a city full of unpleasant traffic jams.”

Norwich Bus Station remains closed for ticket sales but passengers can buy tickets on the bus or using an app.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus. Photo: Go-East AngliaJeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus. Photo: Go-East Anglia

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Our city’s park and ride service offers an easy, affordable and greener alternative to driving into the city centre, and the reopening of their services is great news as local businesses start to reopen after lockdown. I know Konectbus will be taking hygiene and cleanliness on their vehicles very seriously and if passengers follow government guidance, including wearing face coverings and using contactless payment, I know these services can be resumed safely and smoothly.”

Since June 15, it has been mandatory to wear a face covering when travelling on public transport. There will be exemptions to the rules for very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties.



