Three ex-Norwich City stars get ready to jump out of plane

Former Canaries Simon Lappin, Ryan Jarvis and Adam Drury (L-R) take part in charity sky dive. Picture: @NorwichCityFC Archant

Three former Canaries will be flying high and then dropping thousands of feet in a bid to raise £3000 for charity.

Adam Drury Photo by Simon Finlay Adam Drury Photo by Simon Finlay

Adam Drury, Ryan Jarvis and Simon Lappin, who have 21 years of Norwich City playing experience between them, will take a 13,000ft leap from the sky at Ellough Airfield.

Mr Drury, who doesn't like heights or jumping, admitted he had not fully thought it through when the sky dive was proposed.

He said: "It's become a reality and I've got to go through with it now."

His nerves are understandable given that this is his first taste of an extreme sport.

Ryan Jarvis PHOTO; Matthew Usher Ryan Jarvis PHOTO; Matthew Usher

He said: "You can't control it unlike a football game. Although Simon Lappin is a trained pilot and told me it would be 'a piece of cake'.

"But it's for charity, which is the most important part."

The sky dive is in aid of the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) which supports the most disadvantaged, disabled and talented people across Norfolk in achieving their goals through sport.

Mr Drury, who has worked at CSF for three years, has "loved every minute" of his new career.

Simon Lappin Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Simon Lappin Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He said: "It gives young people lots of options so they can make better decisions and prepares them to go into the real world.

"Young people's education is massively important."

The Foundation's reach speaks for itself. Over 38,000 young people are given continuous help, support and mentoring every year.

Donations from the sky dive will go towards CSF's education programme.

The education programme funds a Cambridge National Extended Diploma in Sport over a two year period.

It enables 16-18 year-old aspiring footballers to continue both their academic and sporting career development.

Among the diploma's numerous success stories is Billy Johnson, who joined Norwich City last year as a goalkeeper.

He said: "If it wasn't for the CSF programme, I wouldn't be here right now."

The sky dive is also open to the general public.

To sign up participants need to raise £300 and pay an additional £50 deposit.

All proceeds will go towards the Community Sports Foundation.

Or donate to the sky dive here bit.ly/2IG0w2I

