The experts on how to pick the right Christmas tree for you and your home

With Christmas on the horizon, now could be the time to think about your tree this year. - Credit: Press Association Images

Choosing the right Christmas tree isn't as easy as you'd think.

Some can be so tall that it scratches the ceiling, while others can be so short that it can look underwhelming and out of place in your living room.

Fortunately, two Christmas tree experts might have the answers you're looking for.

According to Mark Rofe, owner of ChristmasTrees.co.uk, the Fraser fir is the perfect all-round Christmas tree. - Credit: Dobbies Garden Centres/PA

For a narrow space

Mark Rofe, of ChristmasTrees.co.uk, says a Fraser fir tree could be the ideal fit.

“It’s the perfect all-round Christmas tree, with great needle holding abilities, a zesty aroma that you don’t get with the Nordmann fir, the UK’s most popular tree," said Mr Rofe.

"It smells like Christmas and has beautiful dark green foliage with blue undertones. What makes this fir special is its slimmer shape, making it ideal for more compact homes.”

For low ceilings

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director of Dobbies Garden Centres, recommends a pot grown Norway or Serbian spruce.

“These small trees are a flexible choice and can be styled on the floor or on a low table, great for country cottages with low ceilings. Add some lights and baubles to create a twinkling festive effect, and make sure to keep your tree cool and well-watered.”

For an even smaller option

“Consider a pot grown Picea ‘Conica’ or a small Norfolk island pine,” added Mr Eyles.

“These trees are perfect for those working with a limited amount of space as they are neat and compact but still a good enough size to make an impact. Style with string lights and add some small baubles to create a gorgeous festive centrepiece that won’t take up too much room.”

For the eco-friendly

Mr Rofe believes the most sustainable way to buy a Christmas tree is to choose a pot-grown type.

“Grown in the pot they are sold in, the trees have a root system so they can be kept or replanted again after the festive period, where they will grow and then can be raised and brought in for next year – it’s eco-friendly and sustainable,” said Mr Rofe.

The Nordmann fir tree is considered the classic Christmas tree. - Credit: Dobbies Garden Centres/PA

For a larger space

The premium grade Nordmann fir is Mr Eyles’ top choice.

“It’s the classic tree we all picture when we think of the festive season. With a full shape, glossy dark green needles and very low needle drop, this is the ultimate tree to make a statement and will transform any home into a Christmas wonderland."

For the wow factor

Want a Christmas tree outside? Mr Rofe recommends a Norway spruce.

“It’s primarily an outdoor tree, creating instant impact in a city centre or town square,” added Mr Rofe.

“Oslo sends the gift of a Norway spruce to London’s Trafalgar Square, in gratitude for our help during the Second World War.”





