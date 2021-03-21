Revealed: Which town is the noisiest in Breckland?

Published: 2:55 PM March 21, 2021

Dogs barking, music and shooting were among the causes for hundreds of noise complaints made in Breckland over the past year.

Between 2019 and 2020, Breckland Council received 392 complaints from the public - an average of just over one incident a day.

According to a Freedom of Information request submitted by this newspaper, 31pc of the complaints between March 2019 and 2020 were about barking dogs and another 26pc about music.

Thetford was found to be the noisiest town in Breckland with 81 complaints and Dereham came closely behind with 61.

Terry Jermy, Labour Breckland councillor for Thetford, said he thought the figures were "encouraging" compared to the rest of Norfolk, but insisted it's important to be considerate.

He said: "It is encouraging to see that the figures for Thetford are relatively low when compared to other areas of Norfolk.

"But I know from my own casework that for those that have suffered from noise-related anti-social behaviour that these incidents can be very distressing and have a significant impact on people's wellbeing.

"It is important that we are all considerate and think about those around us and aim not to cause a noise nuisance."

Harry Clarke, Labour Breckland councillor for Dereham Withburga and Dereham town councillor said that issues in the town may have been lower due to the closing of night clubs.

He also added that continued noise can be a health issue.

"The survey of noise complaints in Breckland, and Dereham is useful, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic," Mr Clarke said.

"Of course there's a broad range of what we all might consider a "noise " - sometimes it is subjective.

"We might not like the music down the road - but that doesn't mean it's a "statutory nuisance ".

"Complaints directed to me have been burglar alarms, "doughnuts" in Cherry Tree car park, pub deliveries and an issue between neighbours."

Breckland Council encourages neighbours to try and resolve noise complaints amongst themselves before contacting the council.

But if the nuisance becomes "persistent and excessive" Residents are able to report any noise or nuisance using an online form.