Popular Reedham footpath reopens

Published: 6:33 AM June 18, 2021

A footpath for all "the public to enjoy" has reopened in Reedham after many years of neglect.

Along the reopened pathway in Reedham. - Credit: Simon Finlay

The path runs alongside the train station to the riverside connecting the existing Wherryman’s Way footpath to the river Yare and will allow villagers and tourists access to the river to appreciate local wildlife.

The path originally opened around twenty years ago but had fallen into disrepair due to a lack of available funding.

However, an agreement was reached to enable the path to reopen at the end of 2020.

The path reparation work took place over a series of months and required two new sets of steps, fencing, a bridge and boardwalk.

These were paid for with donations raised by Reedham villagers and grants from Love the Broads, Broadland District Council, plus the ward grant from Cllr Brian Iles.

Path repairs were organised by Reedham parish council with guidance from the Broads Authority.

Former Reedham parish councillor, Chris Ward was pivotal in finalising the plans for the path by bringing the key stakeholders together and facilitating the necessary negotiations for the work on the path to go ahead.

Mr Ward died last October before he could see the result of all his hard work.

Mr Ward lived in Reedham for 37 years, moving to the village in 1984.

Mr Ward was a governor at Reedham Primary School for many years, treasurer to the local British Legion, treasurer to the then newly-formed Community Association, and later a councillor.

In recognition for his efforts, the path has been named "Wardy’s Way".

The river Yare from Reedham. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A spokesperson for Reedham parish council said: “We will be forever grateful to Chris Ward for his hard work.

"The path is a great asset to the village of Reedham and we hope it will be enjoyed by residents and tourists alike for many years to come.”

Lewis Treloar, from the Broads Authority, said: “I believe Chris would be proud to see what can be achieved when we work together.”

