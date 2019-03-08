Trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft ‘suspended for nine days’

The (NYL) re-signalling project work at the Reedham junction. The signalling upgrade works of the Wherry lines continues with track works at Brundall junction from March 23 for nine days. Picture: Network Rail Archant

Rail passengers on the Wherry lines are facing nine days of disruption as some services are suspended as part of the next phase of works to upgrade the signalling systems and track.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are affected as Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services between Saturday, March 23 (today) and Sunday, March 31, to allow the continuation of improvement works on the Wherry lines.

Rail replacement buses will operate as an alternative before the lines reopen on Monday, April 1.

Engineers will continue to upgrade some of the oldest signals in the country as part of the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft (NYL) re-signalling project – improving safety and reliability for passengers travelling on the Wherry lines.

The works take place over nine days from Saturday, March 23, focusing on major track remodelling at the Brundall junction, and involves replacing all the track.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We’re continuing to deliver the necessary upgrades to bring the Wherry lines into the 21st Century.

“The modern signalling systems we are installing will help to increase safety and reliability of the railway.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we upgrade these systems for the benefit of everyone who uses the railway.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused while these works take place, however we would like to reassure customers that they can still complete their journeys by bus.

“This work is essential for the transformation of the railway in East Anglia, which is currently under way.”

From Saturday, March 23 and over the nine-day period, services between Norwich and Yarmouth will be suspended for nine days until Sunday, March 31 (inclusive) reopening on Monday, April 1.

Services from Norwich to Lowestoft will be suspended for nine days until Sunday, March 31 (inclusive), reopening on Monday, April 1.

The line between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft will be closed for seven days until Friday, March 29 (inclusive). Services from Ipswich will terminate at Oulton Broad South, with rail replacement provided from Beccles.

The Reedham to Yarmouth line via Berney Arms is currently closed until the signalling systems are upgraded.

Greater Anglia will operate rail replacement bus services during the period to allow passengers to complete their journeys.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.greateranglia.co.uk