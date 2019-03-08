Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft ‘suspended for nine days’

PUBLISHED: 09:17 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 23 March 2019

The (NYL) re-signalling project work at the Reedham junction. The signalling upgrade works of the Wherry lines continues with track works at Brundall junction from March 23 for nine days. Picture: Network Rail

The (NYL) re-signalling project work at the Reedham junction. The signalling upgrade works of the Wherry lines continues with track works at Brundall junction from March 23 for nine days. Picture: Network Rail

Archant

Rail passengers on the Wherry lines are facing nine days of disruption as some services are suspended as part of the next phase of works to upgrade the signalling systems and track.

Trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are affected as Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services between Saturday, March 23 (today) and Sunday, March 31, to allow the continuation of improvement works on the Wherry lines.

Rail replacement buses will operate as an alternative before the lines reopen on Monday, April 1.

Engineers will continue to upgrade some of the oldest signals in the country as part of the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft (NYL) re-signalling project – improving safety and reliability for passengers travelling on the Wherry lines.

The works take place over nine days from Saturday, March 23, focusing on major track remodelling at the Brundall junction, and involves replacing all the track.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We’re continuing to deliver the necessary upgrades to bring the Wherry lines into the 21st Century.

“The modern signalling systems we are installing will help to increase safety and reliability of the railway.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we upgrade these systems for the benefit of everyone who uses the railway.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused while these works take place, however we would like to reassure customers that they can still complete their journeys by bus.

“This work is essential for the transformation of the railway in East Anglia, which is currently under way.”

From Saturday, March 23 and over the nine-day period, services between Norwich and Yarmouth will be suspended for nine days until Sunday, March 31 (inclusive) reopening on Monday, April 1.

Services from Norwich to Lowestoft will be suspended for nine days until Sunday, March 31 (inclusive), reopening on Monday, April 1.

The line between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft will be closed for seven days until Friday, March 29 (inclusive). Services from Ipswich will terminate at Oulton Broad South, with rail replacement provided from Beccles.

The Reedham to Yarmouth line via Berney Arms is currently closed until the signalling systems are upgraded.

Greater Anglia will operate rail replacement bus services during the period to allow passengers to complete their journeys.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.greateranglia.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Public toilets in ‘appalling state’ will not get council refurbishment funding

The public toilets on Second Avenue in Caister are in an

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Block of 27 apartments to be auctioned off with guide price of £250,000

The House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists