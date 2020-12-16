Where's Zimbo day three: Your chance to win 50 free sticker packs

Published: 12:00 AM December 16, 2020

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann has continued his five-day tour around Norfolk - but where is he today?

In a competition that will both test your Norfolk geographical knowledge and help you complete your Norwich City sticker book, we're giving away 50 free packets at the end of this week.

Each day this week, we are printing a picture of a giant Christoph Zimmermann sticker in a different Norfolk location.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is correctly identify all five spots then share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One lucky winner will then be selected at random and will receive 50 packets - 250 stickers in total - to help you on your way to finishing the book.

So far, the formidable German has been spotted at a stadium and against a heathy backdrop. But where is he today?

Meanwhile, sticker books and albums can be bought at selected independent newsagents, at official Norwich City shops and online at Pinkunshop.co.uk. And look out for free tokens in all paid-for Archant titles.