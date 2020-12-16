News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Where's Zimbo day three: Your chance to win 50 free sticker packs

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:00 AM December 16, 2020   
Where's Zimbo competition day three

Where's Zimbo competition day three - Credit: Archant

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann has continued his five-day tour around Norfolk - but where is he today?

In a competition that will both test your Norfolk geographical knowledge and help you complete your Norwich City sticker book, we're giving away 50 free packets at the end of this week.

Each day this week, we are printing a picture of a giant Christoph Zimmermann sticker in a different Norfolk location.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is correctly identify all five spots then share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One lucky winner will then be selected at random and will receive 50 packets - 250 stickers in total - to help you on your way to finishing the book.

So far, the formidable German has been spotted at a stadium and against a heathy backdrop. But where is he today?

Meanwhile, sticker books and albums can be bought at selected independent newsagents, at official Norwich City shops and online at Pinkunshop.co.uk. And look out for free tokens in all paid-for Archant titles.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus