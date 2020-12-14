Where's Zimbo Day Two: Your chance to win 50 packs of Norwich City stickers

Published: 9:08 AM December 14, 2020

On the pitch he can always be relied on to be in the right place at the right time.

Whether it is making a goal-line clearance or a last-gasp tackle - with his head - Christoph Zimmermann has made himself a popular figure.

But for this week only, he is popping up in places you might not expect to see him - or at least a picture of him will be.

Each day this week, we will be testing your Norfolk geography by sharing a picture and video of the towering German defender in a different location around the county.

There will be one picture per day until Friday, December, and if you can name all five locations you will enter a draw to win 50 packets of official Norwich City stickers.

All you have to do is guess where Christoph Zimmermann is in the videos and share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One of the correct entries will be chosen to win the free stickers.

The stickers are available in independent newsagents across the county and at PinkUnShop,co.uk. Free vouchers are printed in every daily and weekly paid for title