First look at menus from Norfolk Restaurant Week 2019

Head here for smoked foods during Norfolk Restaurant Week

There's more choice than ever before this year with more than 80 businesses in the county offering discounted menus.

Food at The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

More restaurants than ever before have signed up to this year's Norfolk Restaurant Week and sister event, Norwich Restaurant Week, with organiser Martin Billing saying it will be the best one yet.

Now in its seventh year and billed as the largest dining event in the county, the foodie feasting takes place between October 28 and November 8, with more than 80 of Norfolk's top restaurants, pubs and cafes signed up to participate.

Newcomers this year include The Victoria in Holkham, plant-based Erpingham House in Norwich, The Black Horse in Castle Rising, Timbers Country lodge in Fincham, Sculthorpe Mill and The Iron House, Norwich.

Loui Blake, owner of Erpingham House says: "We're incredibly excited to be participating in Norfolk restaurant week for the first time. Our intention is to offer diners some never-before-seen dishes and offer an insight into plant-based dining, proving healthy and sustainable food can be delicious! We're seeing a dramatic spike in the demand for vegan food, with Norwich often quoted as one of the best hubs nationally. We hope through restaurant week we can offer local diners a taste of something to inspire them."

Ben Hunter-Watts, The Victoria's managing director adds: "Michael Chamberlain, our head chef, has participated in Norfolk Restaurant Week in his previous position prior to taking on the running of the kitchen here at the Victoria. He is excited to have the opportunity to this year showcase the fantastic local and estate raised produce he is so passionate about using here at the Vic on his restaurant week menu."

During the period of the event (actually two weeks), all businesses taking part will offer set, discounted menus, giving diners in the region the chance to perhaps explore eateries they might not have considered before. Customers will have the option (depending on where they're dining) to pay £12 for two courses or £17 for three, or £18 for two and £23 for three.

It's estimated more than 1,000 people book a stay to coincide with Norfolk Restaurant Week which is why the county's largest independent holiday lettings agency, Norfolk Cottages, has signed up to be headline sponsor for the second year running.

"We know that Norfolk's reputation for outstanding local produce and a rich food and drink scene is one of the reasons our discerning customers choose the county as a holiday destination. We also see a 15% increase in visitor numbers over the fortnight, further demonstrating the fact Norfolk is a year-round destination.

A glimpse at some of the menus

NoTwenty9, Burnham Market

Starters include: cured sea trout with gin and tonic gel, pickled vegetables and Paston Acre sprouting rye bread, and 'ham, egg and chips' - pork terrine with fried quail's egg and matchstick potato

Main courses include: fillet of hake with Creole sauce, coconut rice and kale, and shallot and celeriac tarte tatin with walnut and fig salad

Desserts include: baked chocolate mousse, blackberry ice cream and chocolate crumb, and pecan pie with pecan brittle and raw milk ice cream

Wiveton Hall Café, nr Holt

Starters include: crab bisque, and game pate with fig chutney and toast

Main courses include: rabbit and mushroom pappardelle, and squash and herb risotto with goats' cheese

Desserts include: orange and polenta cake with mascarpone, and baked vanilla cheesecake with blueberries

The Lodge Inn, Old Hunstanton

Starters include: Oriental prawn broth with Chinese pork dumplings and salad of local wood pigeon with pickled wild mushrooms, blackberries, waluts and smoked jus dressing

Main courses include: smoked cod brandade with tomato and black olive fondue, dressed lambs lettuce and olive oil, and slow braised belly of Norfolk pork with roasted roots, apple chutney, rosti potato and cider sauce

Erpingham House, Norwich

Starters include: sticky cauliflower bites with herb yoghurt dip, and hummus with raw veg, flatbread and seeds

Main courses include: beetroot quinoa burger with lollo lettuce, tomato, red onion, chimichurri mayonnaise and sweet potato fries or twice cooked chips, and beer battered banana blossom with twice cooked chips, tartar sauce and crushed peas.

Desserts include: pudding pizza with chocolate sauce, brownie, strawberries, banana ad mint, and warm sticky ginger butternut squash with vanilla ice cream and ginger syrup