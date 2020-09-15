Search

Advanced search

Will any Norfolk councils introduce coronavirus marshals?

PUBLISHED: 14:40 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 15 September 2020

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The much-heralded coronavirus marshals scheme announced by Boris Johnson is showing signs of falling flat in Norfolk.

So far, none of the county’s seven district councils, nor East Suffolk Council, have revealed plans to have the marshals patrolling their streets.

The Prime Minister revealed the new roles last week, as part of the “rule of six”, the new maximum number for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The marshals are designed to patrols towns and cities to help ensure social distancing rules are followed.

But Mr Johnson’s vision for a Covid-secure army has not been received well by some of our local councils, which would not be getting any extra money to pay for the marshals.

North Norfolk District Council has rejected the scheme, having seen only one new case last week, giving it the second-lowest infection rate in the country.

In the summer, the council used staff to act as social distancing coordinators to assist businesses, residents and visitors.

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman said: “North Norfolk District Council can confirm it will not be appointing covid marshals. This is due to the lack of any government funding for these posts to be created and the fact that our busiest peak season of July/August has now passed.

“As a district due to our age demographic we also do not have a busy night-time economy where regular, larger social gatherings may require this kind of additional management.”

West Norfolk District Council said it would not recruit marshals at this time as resources were already “severely stretched”.

A spokesman added: “If more clarity is provided to show how these marshals would be funded, we might reconsider our position.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it awaited further information from the government before deciding to implement the scheme, while Norwich City Council said it had not yet decided.

Council leader Alan Waters said: “There is nothing wrong with an idea as long as it has money behind it, training, a time for implementation and additional resources for councils who are already working at maximum capacity.”

Broadland, Breckland, South Norfolk and East Suffolk councils have been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Girl, 13, punched and kicked during park assault

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

FANS RETURN: EFL pilots for this weekend approved

Norwich City's last game with fans at Carrow Road was a 1-0 win over Leicester on February 28 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images