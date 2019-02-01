Video

Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash

Onel Hernandez jumps for joy after his opener against Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City take on Leeds in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm and here’s a list of just some of the pubs across the county which will be showing it:

•Norwich

Rileys - Magdalen Street

St Andrew’s Brew House - St Andrew’s Street

Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki were on the mark in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki were on the mark in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Pig and Whistle - All Saints Green

The Butcher Bhoy - Exchange Street

The Fat Cat and Canary - Thorpe Road

Coachmakers Arms - St Stephens Road

Fans watching the England game against Panama in The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Fans watching the England game against Panama in The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Temple Bar - Unthank Road

Mischief Tavern - Fye Bridge Street

Wig and Pen - St Martin-At-Palace Plain

The Crown Pub - Norwich Road, Costessey

Fans at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. PHOTO: Ian Clarke Fans at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. PHOTO: Ian Clarke

The Ribs of Beef - Wensum Street. Barmaid Sharon Sutton said: “I think it will be extra busy as it is an away game and there are limited tickets.

“I expect every pub that is showing it will be rammed. We are normally quite busy with supporters on their way to the stadium but being away I expect more.”

• Aylsham

The Feathers - Cawston Road.

The sign outside The Fat Cat and Canary pub welcoming NCFC manager Daniel Farke. Bar manager Justin McKee, left, and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY The sign outside The Fat Cat and Canary pub welcoming NCFC manager Daniel Farke. Bar manager Justin McKee, left, and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

•Fakenham

Gallery Bistro, in Fakenham Market Place, will be showing the Leeds v Norwich clash as well as England taking on Ireland in the Six Nations rugby.

Owner Liam O’Sullivan said: “It should be a fantastic day of sport and we will be able to show both the football and rugby in here at the same time.

“I’m sure we will be really busy as all the big sports matches are well supported here.

The Best of Cromer awards 2017. Nick Copeman from The Wellington Pub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Best of Cromer awards 2017. Nick Copeman from The Wellington Pub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“There will be a fantastic atmosphere and I’m really looking forward to it.”

•Dereham

Railway Tavern - Yaxham Road

Landlord of the Railway Tavern, Paul Sandford, said: “The Norwich Leeds game will be on at the Tavern 100pc.

“Anyone in Leeds or Norwich colours will get a free half-time hot dog.”

•Cromer

The Wellington Pub and Smokehouse - Garden Street

Chris Clarke said: “We are always busy when a game is on. With it being a Norwich game it will be busier and we already put extra staff on for any football match.

“Even people with Sky at home will come into the pub to take in the atmosphere.

•Great Yarmouth

King’s Arms - Northgate Street

Manager Ryan Stringer said: “We’re hoping there will be a fairly big turn out, obviously because it’s an away game and because of the cold weather and rain.”

He said that when games are played at Carrow Road, more people go either to the ground itself or to pubs in Norwich.

•Diss

The Greyhound - St Nicholas Street

Landlord Dale Edwards said: “It’s going to be busy, especially busy as it is a late kick-off and a Norwich game.

“The fact they are taking on the league leaders will also make an impact.”

Is your pub showing the game? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk with details.