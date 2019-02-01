Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City take on Leeds in a top of the table clash on Saturday.
The game kicks off at 5.30pm and here’s a list of just some of the pubs across the county which will be showing it:
•Norwich
Rileys - Magdalen Street
St Andrew’s Brew House - St Andrew’s Street
The Pig and Whistle - All Saints Green
The Butcher Bhoy - Exchange Street
The Fat Cat and Canary - Thorpe Road
Coachmakers Arms - St Stephens Road
Temple Bar - Unthank Road
Mischief Tavern - Fye Bridge Street
Wig and Pen - St Martin-At-Palace Plain
The Crown Pub - Norwich Road, Costessey
The Ribs of Beef - Wensum Street. Barmaid Sharon Sutton said: “I think it will be extra busy as it is an away game and there are limited tickets.
“I expect every pub that is showing it will be rammed. We are normally quite busy with supporters on their way to the stadium but being away I expect more.”
• Aylsham
The Feathers - Cawston Road.
•Fakenham
Gallery Bistro, in Fakenham Market Place, will be showing the Leeds v Norwich clash as well as England taking on Ireland in the Six Nations rugby.
Owner Liam O’Sullivan said: “It should be a fantastic day of sport and we will be able to show both the football and rugby in here at the same time.
“I’m sure we will be really busy as all the big sports matches are well supported here.
“There will be a fantastic atmosphere and I’m really looking forward to it.”
•Dereham
Railway Tavern - Yaxham Road
Landlord of the Railway Tavern, Paul Sandford, said: “The Norwich Leeds game will be on at the Tavern 100pc.
“Anyone in Leeds or Norwich colours will get a free half-time hot dog.”
•Cromer
The Wellington Pub and Smokehouse - Garden Street
Chris Clarke said: “We are always busy when a game is on. With it being a Norwich game it will be busier and we already put extra staff on for any football match.
“Even people with Sky at home will come into the pub to take in the atmosphere.
•Great Yarmouth
King’s Arms - Northgate Street
Manager Ryan Stringer said: “We’re hoping there will be a fairly big turn out, obviously because it’s an away game and because of the cold weather and rain.”
He said that when games are played at Carrow Road, more people go either to the ground itself or to pubs in Norwich.
•Diss
The Greyhound - St Nicholas Street
Landlord Dale Edwards said: “It’s going to be busy, especially busy as it is a late kick-off and a Norwich game.
“The fact they are taking on the league leaders will also make an impact.”
Is your pub showing the game? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk with details.