Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies this week to spot the Red Arrows in Norfolk. - Credit: James Bass

With the Red Arrows set to appear at Cromer Carnival this week, the team will be seen at other Norfolk locations on its flight path.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be performing at the north Norfolk event this Wednesday, August 17 at 12.30pm, which is the main Carnival Day.

The Red Arrows are scheduled to depart RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 12.14pm and will be over Burnham Market at 12.23pm.

The team will then go over Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham, at 12.26pm, Bawdeswell at 12.27pm and Aylsham at 12.29pm before heading to Cromer.

They should then be seen leaving Cromer off the coast at 12.58pm.

The Red Arrows timings and routes are subject to change due to weather conditions.

There is a jam-packed programme of events planned on the Carnival Field in Runton Road this Wednesday from 10am to 4.15pm.

The Cromer Carnival Parade takes place in the evening with those taking part assembling in Runton Road Car Park from 5.15pm.