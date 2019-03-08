Where to park ahead of the First Light Festival

The stage is set as preparations gear up for the First Light Festival. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Preparations are gearing up ahead of the start of a landmark event.

Before you head to the festival, plan your journey and take a look at the parking available. There's public transport available, with the festival site being just a short walk or cycle ride from the town's train station and main bus stop... https://t.co/XY2emq67SS pic.twitter.com/bGMrYB9nQt — First Light Festival (@FirstLight_Fest) June 18, 2019

With the First Light Festival in Lowestoft taking centre stage this weekend, people are being encouraged to join in with the fun as hundreds of events and activities feature on Lowestoft South Beach - through changing tides, light and darkness, sun and stars.

The new 24-hour long multi-arts festival runs continuously across the summer solstice weekend - from noon on Saturday, June 22 through to noon on Sunday, June 23.

The festival forms part of a wider strategy to regenerate the South Beach and it is hoped it will give the town an ecomonic boost.

With the stage set, organisers have said that "Lowestoft is 96 per cent booked for First Light Festival."

First Light Festival Tweeted: "If you're coming along but haven't yet booked somewhere to stay fret not! Why not explore the surroundings towns and villages, more information on accommodation can be found at http://www.thesuffolkcoast.co.uk"

Organisers are also reminding visitors to the town are reminded that parking in the area is "very limited" so if you are able to "please take the train, catch a bus or walk to the site."

Festival car parks are situated at Kirkley and Pakefield Football Club headquarters in Walmer Road costing £8 for the day (noon to midnight/midnight to noon) or £12 per car for the weekend.

A car park is also available at Pakefield Church NR33 0JZ on Saturday only from 10am to 11.30pm, costing £10 per car for the day. All parking is on a first come, first served basis.

Usual opening hours and charges apply on the following pay and display car parks, which are in the vicinity of the South Beach at Claremont Pier, Pakefield Street, Royal Green, Belvedere Road, Clifton Road and Kirkley Rise.

The Cliff Road, All Saints Road and Pakefield Road car parks will be closed to the public for production use only throughout the festival.