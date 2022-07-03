Chit Chat drop-in re-opens in Norwich 

The good times! Members of Chit Chat, pictured by Richard Claxton and David White, at their Christmas party. Pictured are Pat and Russell. - Credit: Richard Claxton and David White

Are you lonely?

Do you feel as if you would just like to get out and talk to someone over a cuppa and a biscuit?

There is no shame in needing company. Talking to people and making friends can make the world of difference….a problem shared and all that.

The last couple of lockdown years have been a tough time for us but especially for people, of all ages, living on their own, or couples with few friends or family nearby.

And in a way it is made worse by this computer-controlled world which is difficult for many people to get to grips with. Money, bills…using the internet.

The good times! Members of Chit Chat, pictured by Richard Claxton and David White, at their Christmas party. Pictured are Deborah and George. - Credit: Richard Claxton and David White

But there is help – and a warm hand of friendship out there waiting for you.

Groups are popping up across Norfolk, and they are making a real difference to peoples’ lives

In March 2019 members of the St Stephen’s Gate Medical Practice Patient Participation Group (PPG) in Norwich opened the doors of the Old Hospital Chapel, and Chit Chat was born.

Noreen Neal, chair of PPG, explained the group was set up as a community activity to give anyone of any age a friendly place to go where they could sit, have a drink and a biscuit, and most importantly be with others and talk.

“By the time we very reluctantly had to shut down Chit Chat due to Covid we had regular visitors, semi-regulars and people dropping in as a one-off. At Christmas 2019 we had a party with games, music, dancing and refreshments.

“We had gifts which had been kindly donated and this enabled us to give a present to all who attended. Most opened them straight away.

“However. One lady asked if we minded if she took hers home to open on Christmas Day, as it would be the only present she would get,” said Noreen.

Now, at long last, Chit Chat is back chatting and they will be welcoming people at the Old Hospital Chapel, Fellows Plain, Wessex Street, in the city on the first Thursday of each month – beginning this week (July 7).

Noreen explained how the need of groups such as Chit Chat continues to grow and how they have been in discussion with Lee Brook, project lead at the Norwich & Broadland Social Prescribing Project.

This is a multi-agency project which includes Norfolk Citizens Advice, Age UK Norwich, Equal Lives, MAP (Mancroft Advice Project) and Shelter.

“We are hoping to have a member of their team to join us each month,” said Noreen.

“They will bring another friendly face to chat to, but also they will come with a wealth of expertise surrounding advice, information and guidance to help people by directing them to find practical help if they have concerns, for example, with benefits claims, housing, financial problems and more everyday issues which can cause stress,” she added.

When Chit Chat opened again recently the first visitor was a gentleman who found them by chance as he walked past. He was welcomed and was so pleased to find somewhere to have coffee as he didn’t have any money.

“He cheered up after a while and told jokes – he cheered us up! That’s why Chit Chat is here,” said Noreen.

Chit Chat meets from 10.30am to 12.30pm. There will be a warm welcome for all.

For more information contact StStephensgate@nhs.net





What users think of Chit Chat

Russell: “Very Good! Everyone is so friendly. Jim is a good chap. I’d like it every week. Trouble is being on your own is lonely.”

Sali: “Magical. I love it. A sense of community. Couldn’t have done it better to de-stress,” Sali, student volunteer.

Jeanine: “Lovely. Everyone is so nice."

Annette: “Fantastic, never expected anything like this. Glad I came."

Les: “Brilliant. The greeting was excellent."