Put a Tommy in your window for VE Day 75

PUBLISHED: 11:26 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 29 April 2020

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire

People in lockdown are being urged to show their support for this year’s coronavirus-hit VE Day commemorations by placing a specially designed image of a Second World War soldier in their windows.

Restrictions on movement and social distancing requirements have led to the cancellation of many plans to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe on May 8.

To help the public still mark the date, armed forces charity Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) has launched its Tommy in the window campaign.

More than 2,000 of the 25cm high perspex figures have been purchased so far, which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI’s social enterprise factory.

All money raised from the campaign will go towards the charity’s work to provide employment, training and support to veterans and their families.

The campaign has received the backing of the former head of the British Army General Lord Richard Dannatt, who said the Covid-19 crisis should not stop people marking the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe in 1945.

“Public mood is low, but we owe it to ourselves as a nation to recognise those who gave their lives in the Second World War, and also those who endured so much at home, to win us our freedom,” said General Lord Dannatt, who lives near Norwich.

“I would hope that the country could draw a lot of strength from remembering the generations and all our relatives who pulled together at that time.”

General Lord Dannatt, who served as chief of the general staff from 2006 to 2009, said the there was a lot younger generations could learn from those who lived through the Second World War.

“There was huge commitment and service and a determination to see things through, to see the job done,” he said.

“And I think we can learn from that spirit. And we can apply that spirit to what’s going on fighting this awful coronavirus at the present moment.

“I think we see that spirit on the front line in the NHS, the present moment, we see the spirit in communities up and down the country.”

Special edition Tommy figures are available here.

