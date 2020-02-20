Search

Advanced search

What castle battlements might look like after revamp to give panoramic city views

PUBLISHED: 15:03 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 20 February 2020

How Norwich Castle's battlements might look after the castle keep project. Photo: Feilden + Mawson

How Norwich Castle's battlements might look after the castle keep project. Photo: Feilden + Mawson

Archant

It will be a panoramic view of Norwich that few of us have experienced.

Norwich Castle has shared an illustration of its plans to open up the building's battlements to the public as part of its £13.5m Gateway to Medieval England project, which aims to reimagine the castle's keep as it was in its royal palace heyday.

Its plans extend to every corner of the building, from the basement to the battlements, including restoring Norman floors and rooms in the Keep and enabling access to five floor levels.

You may also want to watch:

The battlements are currently accessed by 62 steps and offer uninterrupted 360 degree views of Norwich.

Norfolk Museums currently runs battlement tours, which it says offer "spectacular" views across the city, but says it hopes to make a real feature of the area and make it fully accessible to disabled visitors.

In a tweet, the castle said: "We're sure you'll agree [work and changes over the coming months] will all be worth it for five fully accessible floors in the Castle Keep - yes, even the battlements! - so that every visitor has the same great experience."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Woman in murder trial continued to shout at husband after stabbing him twice

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Family hit with two £100 car park fines, despite medical emergency

Gateway Retail Park on Tower Road. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Worker set to lose job after boss caught drug driving

Ordnance Road, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google
Drive 24