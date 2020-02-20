What castle battlements might look like after revamp to give panoramic city views

How Norwich Castle's battlements might look after the castle keep project. Photo: Feilden + Mawson Archant

It will be a panoramic view of Norwich that few of us have experienced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Castle has shared an illustration of its plans to open up the building's battlements to the public as part of its £13.5m Gateway to Medieval England project, which aims to reimagine the castle's keep as it was in its royal palace heyday.

Its plans extend to every corner of the building, from the basement to the battlements, including restoring Norman floors and rooms in the Keep and enabling access to five floor levels.

You may also want to watch:

The battlements are currently accessed by 62 steps and offer uninterrupted 360 degree views of Norwich.

Norfolk Museums currently runs battlement tours, which it says offer "spectacular" views across the city, but says it hopes to make a real feature of the area and make it fully accessible to disabled visitors.

In a tweet, the castle said: "We're sure you'll agree [work and changes over the coming months] will all be worth it for five fully accessible floors in the Castle Keep - yes, even the battlements! - so that every visitor has the same great experience."