25 of the best places for fish and chips in East Anglia

Fish and chips is a British tradition Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

It's National Fish and Chip Day on June 7...here are some of the most highly recommended restaurants, cafes and pubs dishing up the British classic in the region.

Alan Cooney (left) with his father Peter (right) owners of the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop Picture: TONY PICK Alan Cooney (left) with his father Peter (right) owners of the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop Picture: TONY PICK

1. The Upper Deck, Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Fish and Chips are a bit of an institution in these waters. And here, above their shop The Golden Galleon is a plaice (sorry, couldn't resist) where you can get away from the seagulls and sunshine for a slap-up traditional fish supper. It's nothing fancy. There are no frills. Just freshly prepared, meaty fish, cooked to order, and crisp chips - the same way they've done them since the 60s.

2. Mrs T's, Southwold Harbour

Chris Christou, George Christou and Carol Hatt of Mrs T's Fish and Chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chris Christou, George Christou and Carol Hatt of Mrs T's Fish and Chips Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operating mostly as a takeaway, there's outdoor seating here, overlooking the foot ferry - perfect for a bright day. Queues and waits can be long on high days and holidays but it's really worth it. Sensationally meaty, flaky fish in a sturdy crisp batter and some of the best chips ever. Also very good, creamy curry sauce!

3. The Codfather, Sudbury

A smashing fish restaurant with a wet fish bar so you can see what you're getting. Such has been the success of the eatery that it had to expand into premises next door! What you'll get here is genuine service with a smile, fresh salads, proper scampi (battered on site), very very good fish and chips, homemade pies and butchers' meat burgers. Fish can be grilled instead of fried and there are some interesting specials.

The Codfather, Sudbury Picture: Gregg Brown The Codfather, Sudbury Picture: Gregg Brown

4. Eric's, Thornham

You absolutely must go here if you're in this neck of the woods (although note they are opening branches in Holt and all the way down in St Ives too this June). Masterminded by Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor and found at Drove Orchards, this is a cool, family-friendly kinda place where they do things decidedly differently. You've got your beef-dripping cooked chips and fish, but also veggi arancini, Japanese style fish burgers, Kansas wings and proper, Dingley Dell sausages. For dessert how about a deep-fried chocolate bar, or a self-made ice cream sundae? Look out for the cereal milk flavoured variety, inspired by pastry chef extraordinaire Christina Tosi.

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

5. Fish Dish, Felixstowe

They mean business at this, one of Suffolk's largest fish and chip restaurants. In fact, they've been named one of the top 10 best in the country by Fry Magazine this year. The family take great care in sourcing sustainable fish, local bread, local meat and more. They even agonised over the choice of potatoes for the chips, wanting to get the perfect crunch. You'll find all your favourites, plus grilled fish and meats, battered halloumi (great for veggies) fish pie and salads.

6. Ocean Fish Basket, Ipswich

Felixstowe's Fish Dish ranked as one of Britain's top fish and chip restaurants. Picture GREGG BROWN Felixstowe's Fish Dish ranked as one of Britain's top fish and chip restaurants. Picture GREGG BROWN

This is new to the town but is already attracting a lot of love from locals. Found in what was Browne's menswear, the restaurant does everything seafood, from calamari and pan-fried prawns, to homemade fishcakes of the day.

Fish (served with chips, baby potatoes or mash) can be fried or grilled and gluten-free. There are plenty of non-fish options too, and dishes such as Mediterranean seafood casserole, fish kebabs and baked skate wings and white wine and herbs.

7. The Lighthouse, Aldeburgh

The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

An award-winning and beloved high street brasserie offering a relaxed dining experience and top notch service. Their Lighthouse fish and chips in beer batter with pea and tartare sauce are a classic.

8. Wells Crab House, Wells next the Sea

Winner of Best Restaurant in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019, this place is renowned for its service and fine dining food. The kitchen takes influence from around the world for its menu, but stays true to Norfolk too, using locally sourced meat from Arther Howell and locally landed fish and shellfish. There's not usually fish and chips but check out the lobster or crab, which can come with fries. It's worth noting they have a pretty impressive stock of gins, including many from East Anglia. A very special place.

Maxine and Sam Hayes of The lighthouse, Aldeburgh Picture: Lucy Taylor Maxine and Sam Hayes of The lighthouse, Aldeburgh Picture: Lucy Taylor

9. HMS Hinchinbrook, Great Yarmouth

Customers rave about this seafood restaurant and grill. It's not fancy, but they served darned good food, buying locally where they can. Order grilled fish with homemade lemon, garlic and cream sauce and chips, or have it battered. There are local pork sausages, burgers, battered cod burgers, battered smoked fish cakes and more. It's very family-friendly with visitors saying it's the service and little touches like homemade coleslaw, that make this place.

Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

10. Three Cottages, North Walsham

They know their fish and chips at this chippy, which has won 100% for quality from the Fry Best 50 Fish and Chip Shops award for several years running. They use the freshest fish, and fry to order for every customer- so you won't get soggy batter. If you've never tried panga fish before, here's the place to give it a whirl. And if you can't make your mind up there's a Captain's Platter of four types of fish and crayfish tails at under £14. Main courses come with free bread and butter. Bring your own booze (there's no corkage charge). Gluten-free diners are welcome but need to call ahead so they can warm the pans up for them.

11. Nelson Head, Horsey

HMS Hinchinbrook, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Fish and Chips meal. Picture: James Bass HMS Hinchinbrook, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Fish and Chips meal. Picture: James Bass

A rustic country pub that holds a special place in the hearts of regulars- many of them returning time and time again during trips on the Broads or visits to see the seals on the beach nearby. It can get very packed indeed but they only take bookings in the evenings so be prepared for a wait. It's worth it for their beer battered fish of the day with the trimmings. Have a pint of cask ale or cider while you hang about for a table.

12. Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill

This pub sits at the water's edge of the Orwell and is one of the most photographed locations in Suffolk - iconic. Take a walk in the woodlands behind before tucking into their catch of the day, available as a small or large portion. It comes with chips, garden or mushy peas and tartare sauce. There's lots of variety on the menu, including plenty for those with dietary requirements.

The Three Cottages Fish Shop in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Three Cottages Fish Shop in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

13. The Eel's Foot, Eastbridge

A stone's throw from RSPB Minsmere, this award-winning pub has everything you could need. A spacious garden to exercise your pooch (and kids), a Ghost Ship play area, terrace, real ales and good, honest, simple food. That includes the Adnams Ghost Ship battered cod, served with chips, garden peas and homemade tartare sauce.

14. Westleton Crown, Westleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge famously spent their first wedding anniversary night at this dog and family-friendly pub in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There's a bar area at the front, leading to a sunny conservatory dining room where you can indulge in the Adnams Ghost Ship battered fish and hand cut chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce.

The Butt and Oyster Pin Mill Suffolk. Picture: BARRY PULLEN The Butt and Oyster Pin Mill Suffolk. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

15. Drifters, Fakenham

Personal, friendly service is the beating heart of this neighbourhood eatery where fish is filleted daily and local potatoes are sourced for chips. It's a simple restaurant but customers say they do what they say on the tin - great fish and chips. There are also burgers and jacket potatoes on the menu.

The Eel's Foot Picture: The Eel's Foot The Eel's Foot Picture: The Eel's Foot

16. French's, Wells next the Sea

With a bit of help from the team at Eric's in Thornham, French's (in the same family for nearly 100 years) was last year given a redesign and added a few quirky touches to its otherwise familiar menu. Crispy mac and cheese anyone? A reliable, consistently good place to find yourself of a weekend for lunch.

17. The Chip Inn, Long Stratton

Inside the conservatory dining space at The Westleton Crown. Picture: The Crown Inside the conservatory dining space at The Westleton Crown. Picture: The Crown

If you're feeling a bit peckish on your journey along the A140 to or from Norwich/Ipswich make a stop at this well-established chip shop. They only use sustainable fish, which is cooked to order for every customer. And the third generation business even has homemade desserts on the specials board each day.

Gluten-free fish and chips are available from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesdays.

18. Rocky Bottoms, West Runton

Drifters, Fakenham Picture: Matthew Usher. Drifters, Fakenham Picture: Matthew Usher.

The beach at West Runton is ideal for fossil hunting so why not combine a day on the north Norfolk shoreline with lunch at this crab and lobster shack? Well, we say shack but the stunning modern building couldn't be further from that description. They have their own fishing boats for shellfish which is fresh as you like and served with pride in season. While they don't have traditional fish and chips, you simply can't beat lobster or crab and chips. Choose your crustacean with garlic, Thai style or a la Thermidor. Oh, and they make homemade fishfingers for the kids.

19. No1, Cromer

Jay Rayner applauded Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston's chippy for serving "a damn fine mouthful" and who are we to argue? Galton, who has a real love for this part of the world, has invested heavily in the seaside property which boasts a fish and chip shop and ice creamery downstairs and a seafood restaurant upstairs. As you'd expect, the fish and chips are second to none. Book a table upstairs and make your dining partner order something a bit out of the ordinary to share - Cromer crab burger perhaps? Or green spiced cod fillet with Keralan curry sauce, rice, and carrot and onion bhaji.

The new-look French's fish and chip shop in Wells-Next-The-Sea. Picture: Root Social The new-look French's fish and chip shop in Wells-Next-The-Sea. Picture: Root Social

20. Sole Bay Fish Co, Southwold

The dark, seafaring exterior of this smokehouse, deli and restaurant belies what you'll find inside. A bright tangle of wooden beams and scrubbed tables, scented by the sea. There's always a buzz here and it gets very busy, so booking is recommended. Try the fish and chips, but don't miss out on the seafood platters either. They really are top notch.

21. Seashell, Halesworth

Recommended time and again by regular readers, this town fish and chip eatery is basic and humble but serves up good quality, fresh food, cooked to order. Prices are reasonable and service personable. Gluten-free options are available.

22. The White Horse, Neatishead

Get there by car…or boat. The pub (which has its own brewery and makes its own gin) is a great find. Strewn with hops and beer memorabilia, it's a grand place to stop for a pint and a plate of their own Redwell Steam battered haddock with handcut chips and garden peas. Gluten-free is available.

23. Brummells Seafood Restaurant, Norwich

This restaurant often flies under the foodie radar but comes highly recommended by regular diners who say the 2 AA rosette food is worth travelling for. There's a fabulous wine list and they only use the best ingredients in the kitchen. Again, this one doesn't have fish and chips, but you can order roasted parmentier potatoes cooked in goose fat to enjoy alongside a main course of anything from lobster to Wester Ross salmon with Creole mustard sauce.

24. The Regal, Felixstowe

A beloved spot for locals and visitors. This is another spot that fills up quickly on weekends and sunny days so unless you're prepared to wait for a takeaway, we recommend you book a table in the serene upstairs restaurant where you can admire the sea views over a glass of wine. Portions are huge if you go for the larger cuts of fish so prepare to hitch your belt down a notch. As well as the usuals of cod, haddock, plaice, rock and co, you'll find salmon fillet with lemon butter sauce, smoked haddock and spring onion fishcakes, and non-fishy items. There's even Thai food now from Wednesday to Saturday evenings.

25. Bury Fish & Chips

This certainly isn't fine dining, but the much-loved establishment is part and parcel of the local eating scene and is known throughout the town and beyond for its delicious fish and chips - and value. Gluten-free options are always available. It's a cracker.